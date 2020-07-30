Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anderson set for Brewers' debut vs. Cards

"If I can get through this weather with the moisture and everything like that, then I should be good to go with the dome or nice weather going forward," Anderson said. The Cardinals will counter with staff ace Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.57 ERA), who earned a 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh on Opening Day. He blanked the Pirates for six innings before allowing two runs in the seventh.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 23:52 IST
Anderson set for Brewers' debut vs. Cards
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Brewers)

Brett Anderson will make his pitching debut for the Milwaukee Brewers in their home opener Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The veteran left-hander was 13-9 with a 3.89 ERA in 31 starts for the Oakland A's last season. He signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Brewers as a free agent.

Anderson landed on the injured list after developing a blister on his left index finger during Summer Camp. He will come off the IL to start this game. "Arm feels good, body feels good," Anderson said. "For the first time out, I don't expect to throw a complete game by any stretch, and go out there and be (like Chicago Cubs starter) Kyle Hendricks, I don't think. But I can give our team a chance, keep us in the game and let the game dictate how long I go."

He believes he can manage his blister issue going forward. "If I can get through this weather with the moisture and everything like that, then I should be good to go with the dome or nice weather going forward," Anderson said.

The Cardinals will counter with staff ace Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.57 ERA), who earned a 5-4 victory over Pittsburgh on Opening Day. He blanked the Pirates for six innings before allowing two runs in the seventh. Flaherty paced himself, which allowed him to work deep into his first game after the pandemic shutdown.

"To come out and try to strike everybody out would have been stupid," Flaherty said. "We let strikeouts come where they come and take the outs when you can get them. And if they come quick, they come quick. Then you get into big spots ... and you've got plenty in the tank." Flaherty struggled against the Brewers last season, going 1-3 with a 6.48 ERA in five starts. Overall, he's 2-4 with a 4.56 ERA in 10 career starts against them.

Ryan Braun (7-for-16, two doubles, three homers, five RBIs, 1.625 on-base-plus-slugging percentage), Lorenzo Cain (6-for-20, one homer), Omar Narvaez (1-for-3, homer, two RBIs) and Keston Hiura (1-for-3, homer, two RBIs) have caused Flaherty problems. After their 3-3 road trip, the Brewers hope to get outfielder Christian Yelich on track at Miller Park. He went 1-for-27 with 12 strikeouts at Chicago and Pittsburgh.

Last season Yelich wore out the Cardinals, hitting .347 with eight homers, 19 RBIs, 18 walks and a 1.400 OPS. Anderson lost his two previous career starts against the Cardinals despite allowing just four runs in 13 2/3 innings. Paul Goldschmidt (8-for-15, two homers, five RBIs) and Kolten Wong (2-for-4, one RBI) have had success against him.

The Cardinals arrived in Milwaukee with a three-game losing streak. Opponents outscored the Cardinals 14-4 during that span and limited the bottom third of their batting order to three hits in 24 at-bats. Outfielders Harrison Bader and Lane Thomas have combined to go 1-for-14 this season. Left fielder Tyler O'Neill (3-for-15, two homers) and Dexter Fowler (4-for-16, one homer) haven't been consistent.

This early offensive struggles have drawn more attention to outfielder Dylan Carlson, the top Cardinals hitting prospect who started the season at the team's minor league camp. "The thing about it is you don't want to overreact," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "This is an offense that, a couple of games (ago), this group was touting as being a really explosive, dynamic offense. It's a very capable group. Clearly, the last couple of days, we're not as consistent as we would like. A lot of confidence in this group. I don't expect any wholesale changes."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

FCC approves Amazon Kuiper satellite broadband deployment plan

The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday said it had approved Amazon.com Incs plan to build a network of over 3,200 satellites through Project Kuiper to provide high speed broadband internet service. Last year, Amazon said the proj...

Two Phillies staffers test positive, series with Jays PPD

As the number of coronavirus cases associated with last weekends Philadelphia Phillies-Miami Marlins series continues to climb, the Phillies series with the Toronto Blue Jays scheduled for this weekend has been postponed. Were not going to ...

Worker dead during repair work at Greater Noida house

A worker died while another was hospitalised after part of a building collapsed on them during repair in a housing society in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida on Thursday, police saidA portion of an extended ceiling collapsed on the two workers...

Browns place P Gillan on COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserveCOVID-19 list Thursday. Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker was also added to the list, multiple outlets reported.Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020