Bucks, Lakers re-start as co-favorites

Despite the action on the 76ers, the Bucks are the overwhelming favorites to win the Eastern Conference at -167. Milwaukee facing the Lakers in the finals is being offered at +310 while garnering 52 percent of the handle and 48 percent of the total bets.

Updated: 31-07-2020 02:50 IST
Twenty-two teams will take part in the re-start of the NBA season, but sportsbooks view it as a three-team title race. The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks are co-favorites at +250 at DraftKings and PointsBet, while the Los Angeles Clippers are +333 and +300, respectfully. No other team has lower odds than the Houston Rockets, who are +1200 at PointsBet and +1400 at DraftKings.

The Bucks had the best record in the NBA at 53-12 (.815) when the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, but bettors have been flocking more toward the Lakers (49-14). The Lakers were responsible for a whopping 33 percent of the championship split handle and 31 percent of the total bets - more than twice as much action as any other team. The Philadelphia 76ers (+2000) were second in both categories at 16 and 15 percent.

The Clippers (12, 11) were followed by the Bucks (9, 11) and Boston Celtics (7, 6 at +2000). No other team had garnered more than four percent in either category. Despite the action on the 76ers, the Bucks are the overwhelming favorites to win the Eastern Conference at -167.

Milwaukee facing the Lakers in the finals is being offered at +310 while garnering 52 percent of the handle and 48 percent of the total bets. The second-most popular finals matchup is the Bucks facing the Clippers, with the +350 moneyline attracting 15 percent of the bets and 14 percent of the handle. Rockets guard James Harden is the favorite to lead the playoffs in scoring at +200 by PointsBet, followed by the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo at +400.

