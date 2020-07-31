Left Menu
Reports: Zion to play for Pelicans vs. Jazz

Updated: 31-07-2020 03:24 IST
Rookie sensation Zion Williamson will play in the New Orleans Pelicans' season restart opener Thursday night against the Utah Jazz near Orlando, multiple outlets reported. Per ESPN, Williamson will play "in short bursts."

Head coach Alvin Gentry called Williamson a game-time decision, saying two hours before tip-off that a final call would be made after Williamson warmed up. The news that he would play was reported less than an hour before tip. The contest is the first of the restarted NBA season after a four-plus-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Williamson recently returned to the Pelicans after being away due to a family emergency and was cleared to practice with the team on Tuesday night after serving a four-day quarantine.

The 20-year-old said he hoped to play but would not rush back into it if he didn't feel prepared. "The NBA isn't something you can usually just jump straight into, especially off stuff like that," Williamson said. "So I think, me and my team are gonna look to see what's best and if I'm ready to go out there."

Williamson missed the first three months of the season due to a knee injury but averaged 23.6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 19 games after returning. --Field Level Media

