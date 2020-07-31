Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jazz overtake Pelicans to win NBA's first game back

After Ingram made a technical free throw, O'Neale and Mitchell made baskets, and Utah held a 98-97 lead with four minutes remaining. After an exchange of baskets, Redick made a 3-pointer that tied the score with 1:02 left.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 07:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 07:21 IST
Jazz overtake Pelicans to win NBA's first game back

Rudy Gobert broke a tie by making two free throws with 6.9 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 106-104 in the first game of the restart to the NBA season Thursday night. The lead held up when Brandon Ingram missed a 3-pointer with one second left, completing a fourth quarter in which the Jazz outscored the Pelicans 27-17.

The contest was played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, where the league will complete the campaign with all teams in a "bubble." The NBA had shut down play March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before the game, all players, coaches and staff members of the teams, along with all officials, kneeled during the national anthem. Players wore shirts reading "BLACK LIVES MATTER," which was also printed on the court. Many locked arms with those next to them, while some raised fists in the air.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to lead Utah with 23 points. Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell added 20 each, Gobert had 14 points and 12 rebounds, Joe Ingles scored 13 and Royce O'Neale had 12. Ingram led New Orleans with 23 points. JJ Redick scored 21, Jrue Holiday had 20, Zion Williamson 13 and Josh Hart 10. Williamson played 15 minutes as he works his way back to full fitness after being quarantined following a trip out of the "bubble" due to a family situation.

The Jazz trailed for most of the game but pulled within two points on a layup by Conley early in the fourth quarter. Ingram made a basket and E'Twaun Moore hit a 3-pointer to increase the Pelicans' edge to 96-89.

Then New Orleans went cold. Clarkson made a 3-pointer and assisted on a layup by Gobert. After Ingram made a technical free throw, O'Neale and Mitchell made baskets, and Utah held a 98-97 lead with four minutes remaining.

After an exchange of baskets, Redick made a 3-pointer that tied the score with 1:02 left. Mitchell broke the tie by sinking two free throws, but Ingram answered with two free throws with 32 seconds remaining before Gobert made the game-winners.

The Pelicans led by 12 points at the half, but the Jazz scored the first five points of the third quarter before closing within 65-60. Holiday made consecutive baskets to help New Orleans push the lead to 71-60 before Utah made another run.

The Jazz closed within 75-71 on a basket by Clarkson, but the Pelicans finished the quarter with a push. Redick made two 3-pointers and Hart made one as New Orleans increased its lead to 10 before settling for an 87-79 advantage at the end of the period.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

IBM partners with Japanese business, academia in quantum computing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Costa Rican economy seen shrinking by most in four decades

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, Costa Ricas economy is expected to contract 5 by the end of this year, the countrys central bank said on Thursday, which would mark the steepest decline since 1982 for the Central American nation. The b...

Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke getting $18 million PGF

The Rangiuru Business Park project near Te Puke is getting 18 million from the Provincial Growth Fund PGF, Under-Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau announced today.This is all about unlocking the potential of this...

China sets out new rules on corporate bond swaps as way to manage default risks

Chinese regulators are encouraging corporate bond exchanges as a way to mitigate the risks of companies defaulting as businesses struggle to meet repayment obligations in a pandemic-hit economy. The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges pub...

Aid group: Darfur attacks strand 14,000 without medical help

A recent surge of violence in Darfur, the war-scarred region of western Sudan, has deprived more than 14,000 children of medical care, a leading aid group reported on Thursday. Save the Children said it was forced to close two major health ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020