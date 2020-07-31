Left Menu
Development News Edition

My best cricket is yet to come: David Willey after maiden five-wicket haul

England's David Willey said that his "best cricket is probably still to come" after he secured his maiden five-wicket haul on Friday.

ANI | Hampshire | Updated: 31-07-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 09:18 IST
My best cricket is yet to come: David Willey after maiden five-wicket haul
England's David Willey. (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

England's David Willey said that his "best cricket is probably still to come" after he secured his maiden five-wicket haul on Friday. The 30-year-old's dominating performance guided the hosts to a six-wicket win over Ireland in the first ODI. However, before coming into this series, the pacer had missed England's last 22 white-ball games.

Willey said Richard Pyrah, his bowling coach at Yorkshire, invested time in him and feels like he is moving in the "right direction". "He's had me badgering him at all times of the day in the winter and fortunately he has invested some time in me. I feel like I'm moving in the right direction and I feel like my best cricket is probably still to come," ESPNcricinfo quoted Willey as saying.

During the match, Ireland only managed to score 172 runs after being asked to bat first. Sam Billings and Eoin Morgan's unbeaten knocks of 67 and 36 respectively sealed England's win. Willey further stated, "It was just special to be out there playing for England again. The main priority was to enjoy it. I've gone away and worked quite hard to get back near my best. It's been a rollercoaster, but I was just out there enjoying my cricket today."

The second ODI between England and Ireland will be played on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

White Sox, Royals seek spark in weekend series

With a shortened major league schedule and expanded playoffs this year, division matchups matter more than ever. For the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals, who have each only played American League Central opponents thus far, the...

Study finds academic achievement is influenced by how pupils 'act out' specific gender roles

Pupils achievements at school are often shaped by the way that they act out specific gender roles, according to a new study which warns against over-generalising the gender gap in education. The study, by researchers at the University of Ca...

Letter petition filed in Patna HC seeking transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput death case to CBI

A letter petition has been filed in the Patna High Court seeking the transfer of investigation of the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput from Bihar Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. We would like to bring to you...

Tennis-Murray predicts more U.S. Open withdrawals after Barty

Britains Andy Murray expects some of the top male players to follow womens world number one Ash Barty in skipping next months U.S. Open in New York due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Australian Barty said on Thursday she was not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020