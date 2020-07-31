Left Menu
Marmolejos' first homer leads Mariners past Angels

Marmolejos hit a three-run shot in the first inning off Angels starter Dylan Bundy (1-1). J.P. Crawford, making just the second leadoff appearance of his career, opened the game by grounding a single into center field. With two outs, Crawford stole second and Kyle Seager walked, setting the stage for Marmolejos, who hit an 0-1 fastball over the right field wall.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 10:23 IST
Jose Marmolejos hit his first major league home run, and Marco Gonzales made Seattle's first quality start of the season as the Mariners defeated the Los Angeles Angels 8-5 Thursday night in Anaheim, Calif. Shed Long Jr. also homered for the Mariners, who took the final two games of the three-game series and will head back to Seattle for their home opener Friday against the Oakland A's.

Max Stassi and Shohei Ohtani homered for the Angels. Marmolejos hit a three-run shot in the first inning off Angels starter Dylan Bundy (1-1).

J.P. Crawford, making just the second leadoff appearance of his career, opened the game by grounding a single into center field. With two outs, Crawford stole second and Kyle Seager walked, setting the stage for Marmolejos, who hit an 0-1 fastball over the right field wall. Bundy settled down after the first, going six innings and allowing just the three runs on four hits -- one hit in his final five frames. Bundy, acquired in an offseason trade with Baltimore, walked two and struck out eight.

Gonzales (1-1) didn't allow a hit until Brian Goodwin's infield single with one out in the fourth. Gonzales went 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs (both unearned) on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts. The Angels got on the scoreboard in the fifth.

With two outs, Taylor Ward reached on a fielding error by second baseman Long. Stassi hit the next pitch over the short wall in the right field corner to pull the Angels within 3-2. The Mariners scored five times in the ninth to pull away.

Long homered deep down the right field line leading off against Angels reliever Hansel Robles. After two walks and a sacrifice bunt, Crawford blooped a two-run single over the drawn-in infield to make it 6-2. Kyle Lewis added a two-run single off Kyle Keller. Ohtani hit a three-run shot off Dan Altavilla in the bottom of the inning to cap the scoring.

The Angels were without center fielder Mike Trout, as the three-time American League MVP was placed on the paternity list earlier in the day. --Field Level Media

