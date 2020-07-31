Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sehwag, Sardar in12-member selection panel for National Sports Awards

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and hockey stalwart Sardar Singh were on Friday included in a 12-member committee constituted by the sports ministry to select this year's National Sports Awards winners.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:02 IST
Sehwag, Sardar in12-member selection panel for National Sports Awards

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag and hockey stalwart Sardar Singh were on Friday included in a 12-member committee constituted by the sports ministry to select this year's National Sports Awards winners. Just like last year, the ministry opted for a single selection committee to pick the awardees among both athletes and coaches and it will be headed by Retired Supreme Court Justice, Mukundakam Sharma.

Also there in the panel is Paralympic silver-medallist Deepa Malik. "This year too we are continuing with the idea of one selection committee for all the awards as we feel too many committees will only make things difficult and create controversies," a Sports Ministry source told PTI. The other members of the committee include former table tennis player Monalisa Baruah Mehta, boxer Venkatesan Devarajan as well as sports commentator Manish Batavia and journalists Alok Sinha and Neeru Bhatia. The national sports awards are given away every year on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey icon Dhyan Chand.

The panel will also have representation from the Sports Ministry, including Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan, Joint Secretary (Sports Development) L S Singh and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) CEO Rajesh Rajagopalan. "Two additional members who have been Dronacharya Awardees may be invited by the Chairperson while considering the nomination for Dronacharya Award," a sports ministry release stated. This year the awards function might be delayed by a month or two because of the COVID-19 pandemic but a final decision on the matter is still awaited.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Man found dead in northeast Delhi

The body of a 30-year-old man was found lying on a street in northeast Delhis Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday. Police said they received information around 11 pm on Thursday about the man, who was bleeding. He was later identified a...

Fiscal deficit touches 83.2 pc of budget estimates at end-June

The countrys fiscal deficit during the first quarter of this fiscal widened to Rs 6.62 lakh crore or 83.2 per cent of the budget estimates, mainly on account of poor tax collections due to the coronavirus lockdown. Fiscal deficit during the...

Enforcement Directorate registers ECIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. ED registered the report after a First Information Report FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs fath...

All public servants considered for govt housing whether they have own house or not: Centre to HC

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it does not discriminate between those public servants having their own accommodation at the place of duty and those who do not while allotting government residences or while permitting th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020