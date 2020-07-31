Left Menu
Development News Edition

British GP: Racing Point confirm Nico Hulkenberg as Perez's replacement

Nico Hulkenberg will replace Sergio Perez for this weekend's British Grand Prix, Racing Point on Friday confirmed after Perez tested positive for the coronavirus.

ANI | Silverstone | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:36 IST
British GP: Racing Point confirm Nico Hulkenberg as Perez's replacement
Formula driver Nico Hulkenberg (Photo/BWT Racing Point F1 Team Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Nico Hulkenberg will replace Sergio Perez for this weekend's British Grand Prix, Racing Point on Friday confirmed after Perez tested positive for the coronavirus. "Nico's experience of racing in contemporary Formula 1 and his strong track record ensure he is the ideal driver to stand in for Sergio Perez this weekend. In a bid to minimise disruption and ensure the best possible chance of building upon the team's strong start to the 2020 campaign, Nico's familiarity with the team will prove invaluable. Nico's association with the team began in 2011 as reserve driver, before graduating into a race seat for 2012," the Racing Point said in a statement.

Hulkenberg raced for the team between 2014 and 2016 as a regular top 10 finisher in the drivers' standings. His 177 Grand Prix starts make him the 25th-most experienced F1 driver. On Thursday, Perez has tested positive for coronavirus, and as a result, he will miss the British Grand Prix.

The Racing Point driver was absent from the circuit on Thursday after self-isolating following what his team called an "inconclusive" test. Perez then re-tested later in the day and it returned positive. Formula 1 is following a strict testing regime as part of the safety protocols put in place when racing resumed earlier this month, and this is the first time a driver has tested positive. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Hogan to replace Moore as Liverpool chief executive

Billy Hogan will become chief executive at Liverpool when Peter Moore steps down from the post at the end of August. Moore plans to return to the United States, where he had lived since 1981 prior to taking the Liverpool job in 2017, at the...

Soccer-Former FIFA president Blatter calls for Infantino to be suspended

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has called for his successor, Gianni Infantino, to be suspended by the global soccer body after criminal proceedings were opened against Infantino in Switzerland. Swiss authorities said on Thursday that pr...

Sports fans no longer allowed at pilot events in England

Spectators will no longer be allowed to attend sporting events in England after concerns about a rise in coronavirus infections forced the government to delay the partial reopening of venues until at least Aug. 15. Small groups of fans were...

Partisan clash at start of U.S. House coronavirus hearing with Fauci

Congressional Republicans and Democrats clashed about whether the Trump administration had a national strategy to respond to the coronavirus pandemic at the start of a hearing featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States top infectious di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020