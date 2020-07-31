Left Menu
Reports: 18th Marlins player tests positive for COVID-19

An 18th Miami Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports on Friday. ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Friday morning that the team has chartered sleeper buses to take those who have the virus to Miami. ESPN's Jeff Passan said two Cardinals players tested positive.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:56 IST
An 18th Miami Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports on Friday. Two staff members also have been diagnosed with the virus.

The Marlins have been quarantining in a hotel in Philadelphia, where they concluded a three-game series with the Phillies on Sunday. Their games have been postponed through Sunday. ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Friday morning that the team has chartered sleeper buses to take those who have the virus to Miami. The trip from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia to Marlins Park is nearly 1,200 miles. The remainder of the team will stay in Philadelphia, then head to Baltimore, New York and Buffalo for games in those cities, Rogers said.

The Marlins are not the only team coping with COVID-19 cases. Major League Baseball postponed Friday afternoon's scheduled game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Brewers in Milwaukee. ESPN's Jeff Passan said two Cardinals players tested positive. --Field Level Media

