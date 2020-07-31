Left Menu
Yan Law to coach Mohammedan Sporting

It is our desire that the club goes back to it's former glory and in Yan we believe that we have someone who can achieve that," general secretary Wasim Akram said. Yan said: "I greatly appreciate the opportunity to work as Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:04 IST
Yan Law to coach Mohammedan Sporting

Mohammedan Sporting Club on Friday appointment Yan Law as their head coach for the upcoming season. Paper work will be completed after Yan gets clearance from his previous club Punjab FC, the club said in a statement.

The 27-year-old is the youngest AFC A License holder coach in Indian football. "I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Yan to Mohammedan Sporting Club. He brings with him a wealth of experience and professionalism. It is our desire that the club goes back to it's former glory and in Yan we believe that we have someone who can achieve that," general secretary Wasim Akram said.

Yan said: "I greatly appreciate the opportunity to work as Head Coach of Mohammedan Sporting Club. It is my sincere hope and desire that I can repay the faith the club has shown in me."

