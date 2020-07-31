Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland ropes in Peter Chase, George Dockrell for second ODI against England

Ahead of the second ODI against England, Ireland have roped in pacer Peter Chase and spinner George Dockrell in their 14-man squad.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 31-07-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 21:43 IST
Ireland ropes in Peter Chase, George Dockrell for second ODI against England
Ireland all-rounder Curtis Campher (Photo/Cricket Ireland Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the second ODI against England, Ireland have roped in pacer Peter Chase and spinner George Dockrell in their 14-man squad. The visitors have dropped pacer Barry McCarthy from the ongoing series while seamer Boyd Rankin will miss the second ODI.

McCarthy suffered a tear in a muscle at the back of his knee and will miss the remaining two ODIs while Rankin had a flare-up of an old back injury. "Barry McCarthy is unfortunately out of the next two ODIs after this morning's MRI revealed a tear in a muscle at the back of his knee, while Boyd Rankin has been taken out of the 14 for tomorrow's game as he manages a flare-up of an old back injury," Chairman of National Men's Selectors Andrew White said in a release.

"While yesterday's performance had some positives to come away with, the players will be keen to bounce back with a stronger performance in tomorrow's match. Over the last 6 to 12 months our batting has been our strong suit, so we are hoping that yesterday's performance was an aberration stemming from being the first competitive match in almost five months," he added. Ireland's 14-man squad for second ODI: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling (vc), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Ireland have lost the first game by six wickets and are 0-1 down in the three-match series. The second ODI between Ireland and England will be played at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, August 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro sticks to travel plan despite 'mold' in lungs

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made a scheduled visit to the south of the country on Friday, after revealing the night before that he is taking antibiotics for a lung infection.Bolsonaro has previously tested positive three times for th...

Brexit talks scheduled just in time for key EU October summit

Britain and the EU have planned more trade negotiations all the way until Oct. 2, less than a fortnight before a summit where the bloc hopes to endorse any agreement with London, according to a schedule published by British negotiators on F...

Keep Turkey’s Hagia Sophia ‘a space for meeting of cultures’, UN rights experts urge

The Human Rights Council-appointed experts are urging authorities to preserve the outstanding universal value which resulted in the 1,500-year-old basilica, World Heritage Status, according to a press release.Avoid divisionIt would be a his...

Karnataka: Woman mortgages 'mangalsutra' to buy TV for kids' education in Gadag

A woman in Gadag district of Karnataka mortgaged her mangalsutra to buy a television set for her children following the Karnataka governments decision to continue the classes through TV amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A resident of Radder Nagan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020