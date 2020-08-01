Report: Yankees closer Chapman cleared to return

Left Menu
Hard-throwing left-hander Aroldis Chapman has been cleared to return to the New York Yankees after testing negative on two occasions for COVID-19, ESPN reported on Friday. He was the third Yankees player confirmed to test positive, joining infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa. Left-hander Zack Britton recorded a pair of saves in the absence of Chapman, who posted a 3-2 record with 37 saves and a 2.21 ERA in 60 relief appearances last season.

Hard-throwing left-hander Aroldis Chapman has been cleared to return to the New York Yankees after testing negative on two occasions for COVID-19, ESPN reported on Friday. Chapman, who is a six-time All-Star, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11. He was the third Yankees player confirmed to test positive, joining infielder DJ LeMahieu and right-hander Luis Cessa.

Left-hander Zack Britton recorded a pair of saves in the absence of Chapman, who posted a 3-2 record with 37 saves and a 2.21 ERA in 60 relief appearances last season. Chapman, 32, owns a 33-26 record with 273 saves and a 2.23 ERA in 550 games over 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds (2010-15), Chicago Cubs (2016) and Yankees.

