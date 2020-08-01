Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sport-NFL's Cowboys extend reign as most valuable sports team - Forbes

NFL teams occupied 27 spots on the ranking of the 50 most valuable sports teams, which Forbes said was both a reflection of its massive stadium draws and TV appeal. Three European soccer teams cracked the top 10 this year, led by Real Madrid ($4.24 billion) in sixth place.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 02:48 IST
Sport-NFL's Cowboys extend reign as most valuable sports team - Forbes

The Dallas Cowboys were ranked the world's most valuable sports team for a fifth consecutive year according to an annual list published by Forbes https://www.forbes.com/sites/kurtbadenhausen/2020/07/31/the-worlds-most-valuable-sports-teams-2020/#5bbf3b2b3c74 on Friday that was dominated by National Football League clubs. The NFL's Cowboys, who unseated Spanish soccer club Real Madrid for top spot on the list in 2016, were valued at $5.5 billion, a 10% rise when compared to last year, Forbes said in a statement.

Major League Baseball's New York Yankees ($5 billion), the National Basketball Association's New York Knicks ($4.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4 billion) and Golden State Warriors ($4.3 billion) rounded out the top five. NFL teams occupied 27 spots on the ranking of the 50 most valuable sports teams, which Forbes said was both a reflection of its massive stadium draws and TV appeal.

Three European soccer teams cracked the top 10 this year, led by Real Madrid ($4.24 billion) in sixth place. Barcelona ($4 billion) were eighth while Manchester United ($3.8 billion) came in at 10th. The NBA had nine teams on the list, European soccer and MLB each had seven clubs. No ice hockey, Formula One or Nascar teams made the cut.

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

South Africa produces its first ventilators to fight COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG complete domestic treble with League Cup triumph

Paris St Germain completed a domestic treble as they beat Olympique Lyonnais 6-5 on penalties to lift the French League Cup on Friday with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate after regular and extra time. Second-half substitute Pablo Sarabi...

1st Battalion of NDRF evacuates villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar

The 1st Battalion of National Disaster Response Force NDRF evacuated villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar district on Friday. Sixteen search and rescue teams of NDRF are deployed for flood rescue operation in Assa...

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday. The court said Ginsburg, 87, is doing well, two days after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure on W...

NFL-Free agent Antonio Brown suspended for eight games

The National Football League NFL on Friday suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 campaign for violating its personal conduct policy. A woman told Sports Illustrated httpswww.si.comnfl2019...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020