Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romine carries Tigers to victory over Reds

Austin Romine had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in a pair, and Spencer Turnbull tossed six strong innings as the Detroit Tigers pulled away from the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 7-2, on Friday. He walked one and struck out six. Travis Demeritte supplied a two-run double, JaCoby Jones contributed two hits and an RBI and Victor Reyes scored twice.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 07:31 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 07:31 IST
Romine carries Tigers to victory over Reds

Austin Romine had two hits, scored two runs and knocked in a pair, and Spencer Turnbull tossed six strong innings as the Detroit Tigers pulled away from the visiting Cincinnati Reds, 7-2, on Friday. Turnbull (1-0) gave up two runs on three hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out six.

Travis Demeritte supplied a two-run double, JaCoby Jones contributed two hits and an RBI and Victor Reyes scored twice. The Tigers are now 3-1 against the Reds after taking two of three on the road last weekend. Reds starter Luis Castillo gave up five runs on eight hits in six-plus innings and struck out six. Castillo (0-1) only allowed one run in six innings and struck out 11 against Detroit in his season debut on Saturday. Nick Senzel and Tucker Barnhart drove in the Cincinnati runs.

Neither team had a hit until the bottom of the third, when the Tigers took the lead. Romine drew a one-out walk and advanced to third on Jones' double. Niko Goodrum brought home Romine with a sacrifice fly to deep right. Castillo escaped further damage by retiring Jonathan Schoop on a groundout. The Reds gained the lead in the fifth. Nicholas Castellanos led off with a double and scored on Senzel's one-out double to left. After a groundout, Barnhart slapped an opposite-field single to bring in Senzel.

Cincinnati's lead didn't last long. Detroit came right back with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Christin Stewart and Romine hit back-to-back doubles to tie it, and Jones knocked in Romine with a single up the middle. Detroit nudged its lead to 5-2 in the seventh on consecutive singles by Victor Reyes, Stewart and Romine off Castillo. Pinch runner Demeritte scored on a Nate Jones wild pitch.

Demeritte's two-run double in the next inning extended the Tigers' advantage to five runs. He knocked in C.J. Cron, who doubled to lead off the inning, and Reyes, who reached on an error. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

'Baby's diapers are on the way': Hardik Pandya enjoying daddy duties

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been blessed with a baby boy, seems to be busy with daddy duties and relishing every moment of it. On July 30, Pandya took to the Instagram to share the news of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and him b...

Braves overturn six-run deficit, edge Mets

Travis dArnauds three-run double in the eighth capped a five-run inning and lifted the Atlanta Braves to an 11-10 win over the visiting New York Mets on Friday. dArnaud lined a double off reliever Seth Lugo 1-1 into the gap in right-center ...

Australia's Victoria sees COVID-19 cases drop, still mulling curbs

Australias second most populous state, Victoria, reported 397 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, down by more than a third from Friday, but authorities said they are considering further restrictions as numbers remain worrisome. Three...

DeRozan helps Spurs pull away from Kings

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points -- all but two in the second half -- and added 10 assists as the San Antonio Spurs finished with a flurry to beat the Sacramento Kings 129-120 on Friday in the Visa Athletic Center near Orlando in the two team...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020