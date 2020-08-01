Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paris St-Germain defeat Lyon in Coupe de la Ligue final

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won their ninth Coupe de la Ligue final after defeating Lyon 6-5 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out on Saturday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-08-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 11:54 IST
Paris St-Germain defeat Lyon in Coupe de la Ligue final
PSG celebrating after win over Lyon. Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) won their ninth Coupe de la Ligue final after defeating Lyon 6-5 in a thrilling penalty shoot-out on Saturday. The win comes a week after they defeated Saint-Etienne 1-0 in Coupe de France final. The win against Lyon also ensured that PSG sealed their seventh Coupe de la Ligue title in eight years.

No team was able to score the goal in the match and the game was headed into the extra time. The two teams fought hard but neither PSG nor Lyon was able to find the breakthrough and at last, the game went into the penalty shootout. After the long-fought 120 minutes, it was left to Pablo Sarabia Garcia to seal it for PSG on penalties after Traore's effort was saved.

Neymar slotted his penalty into the bottom left corner to give PSG a much-needed sigh of relief and took the penalty scorecard to 5-5. Traore missed the next chance to score as Navas dived to his left to revive PSG's hopes. After that, Sarabia dispatched a left-footed penalty into the bottom right corner to hand PSG a thrilling win.

PSG will now lock horns with Atalanta in the Champions League on August 13. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans with Covid twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. Since the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions, the actor made sure to inspire his fa...

Ukraine police kill man after hostage-taking, official says

A man who had taken a senior police officer hostage a week ago and then escaped was killed by police special forces in central Ukraine early on Saturday when he took a new hostage and exploded a grenade, a senior government official said. T...

Sushant case: Bihar police record statememts of six persons

The Bihar police team, which is here to investigate an abetment to suicide case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has so far recorded the statements of six persons, an official said on Saturday. The four-member B...

Water, soil from Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar reach Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony

Soil and water from many important religious sites and rivers across India have reached Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir on August 5, informed the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Saturday. Taking to T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020