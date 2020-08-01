Left Menu
Tucker guides Astros to high-scoring win over Angels

Fletcher also had an RBI double in the inning as the Angels cut their deficit to 5-4. Gurriel's sacrifice fly in the fifth increased Houston's lead to 6-4, and Tucker's two-out, two-run single in the seventh made it 8-4.

Tucker guides Astros to high-scoring win over Angels
Kyle Tucker had three hits, scored twice, stole a base and drove in four runs to lead the Houston Astros to a 9-6 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif. Tucker's two-run double opened the scoring in the second inning, and his two-run single in the seventh turned a tight game into a more comfortable 8-4 advantage.

Yuli Gurriel and George Springer each chipped in with two hits for Houston, which had 12 hits in all. Astros reliever Brandon Bielak (2-0) threw two scoreless innings to get the win over Angels starter Matt Andriese (0-1). The Astros used five pitchers, and they were far from sharp, combining for 12 walks.

The Angels, however, were unable to take advantage of the Astros' trouble with the strike zone, as only two of the batters who walked came around to score. Los Angeles was 3-for-18 with runners in scoring position and stranded 12 baserunners in all. The Angels' offense was led by Brian Goodwin, who had a two-run homer and an RBI triple, and David Fletcher, who had two hits, two walks and three runs scored. Los Angeles, though, also struggled on the mound, using nine pitchers in the game.

Andriese got through the first inning unscathed, but he didn't make it out of the second. Overall, he gave up four runs on four hits, three walks and a hit batter before Angels manager Joe Maddon came out with the hook. But by then, the Astros had a 4-0 lead. The Angels got on the scoreboard against Astros starter Lance McCullers in the third inning on Anthony Rendon's RBI single, cutting Houston's lead to 4-1.

Springer's sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth pushed the Astros' lead back to four, but the Angels rallied in the bottom of the inning against McCullers. The big hit of the inning was Goodwin's two-run homer. Fletcher also had an RBI double in the inning as the Angels cut their deficit to 5-4.

Gurriel's sacrifice fly in the fifth increased Houston's lead to 6-4, and Tucker's two-out, two-run single in the seventh made it 8-4. --Field Level Media

