Troy Parrott joins Millwall FC on loan from Tottenham Hotspur

English Football League (EFL) Championship club Millwall FC on Saturday signed forward Troy Parrott on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. "The 18-year-old striker will spend the 2020/21 campaign at The Den after putting pen-to-paper, becoming Gary Rowett's second signing of the summer transfer window," Millwall FC said in a statement.The Lions fought off strong competition for the Irish international, who arrives in highly-rated side by his parent club and boss Jose Mourinho.

A product of Spurs' youth academy, Parrott made two appearances for the North London club's Under 21 team in 2018/19's EFL Trophy, before making his full first-team debut in a Carabao Cup tie at Colchester United in September 2019. Two months later, the youngster tasted international honours for the first time as he appeared in a 3-1 win for Ireland over New Zealand, with Parrott's career then advancing to Premier League football as he was a late substitute in a 5-0 win over Burnley and a 3-2 defeat against Wolves.

Parrott also made his bow in the FA Cup during a penalty shoot-out loss to Norwich City in March 2020 - but he will now look to make a name for himself in the EFL Championship with The Lions. (ANI)