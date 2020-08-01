Tuchel hits out at PSG's lack of goal scoring criticism

Left Menu
Thomas Tuchel, the coach of Paris Saint-Germain has said he is not concerned with his side's lack of goals.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 16:53 IST
PSG coach Thomas Tuchel . Image Credit: ANI

Thomas Tuchel, the coach of Paris Saint-Germain has said he is not concerned with his side's lack of goals. His remark came as PSG completed a domestic clean sweep of trophies on Friday (local time).

The side added the Coupe de la Ligue trophy to their trophy cabinet after earlier winning the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France this season. PSG captured the Coupe de la Ligue after defeating Lyon 6-5 on penalties in the finals.

"So, what's the big deal. Yes, we're still lucky. You can write it down. It's the only thing, we're lucky. That's the way it is, no quality, only luck," Tuchel said. "Give me a team that scores four or five goals in every match, it's not possible. But you are always looking for something negative - 99 positive points but no, we'll look for the 100th one which will be negative. We're going to look for problems," he added.

The coach further added that there is nothing to worry about as the side is winning matches. "There's no problem, we won. I'm not going to apologise for this goal story. Since how many games have we had? No need to find excuses for that," Tuchel said.

"They are reliable guys who play, enjoy working and suffering together. That makes me very happy. I am proud and happy. We did not lose the concentration, the hunger to win, the confidence, we won on penalties and that counts. We won these four titles, there is a good atmosphere in the locker room. And I'm very happy because everyone thinks it's okay to win, but it's not that easy," he added. PSG would next be seen in action in the Champions League as the side is slated to face Atalanta in the quarter-finals in Lisbon on August 12. (ANI)

