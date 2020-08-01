Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trinidad and Tobago PM sure of CPL going ahead without any glitch

Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has said he is hopeful the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) would go ahead without any glitch.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:44 IST
Trinidad and Tobago PM sure of CPL going ahead without any glitch
CPL logo .. Image Credit: ANI

Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago has said he is hopeful the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) would go ahead without any glitch. The CPL is slated to be played from August 18 to September 10 in Trinidad and Tobago across two stadiums and behind closed doors.

"The CPL games are quite different, that's a bubble. Everything that will go on around the CPL will go on in a bubble that does not interact with the local population," ESPNCricinfo quoted Rowley as saying. "They will come into the country under the protocols of entry, all having tested negative before. When they come here they are confined to the Hilton Hotel and that becomes a bubble for them. Then they will go to a venue to play the game where they will not interact with the population and so the CPL is a bubble that has nothing to do with what goes on in the country," he added.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Trinidad and Tobago had recorded a total of 169 cases and eight deaths until July 31st. All the participants in the CPL will be required to self-isolate for two weeks before they board their flights, and for two weeks upon arrival in Trinidad and Tobago.

All the overseas participants will be tested for Covid-19 before departure and then upon arrival followed by two more tests which will be conducted after a span of 7 and 14 days. "Don't play you can come out from that protocol and decide to take a drink down the road or whatever, we're not tolerating that. The same way we opened factories and keep them open, we opened the stores selling cloth, the CPL is just another business aspect in the country, in this case it's cricket, it's televised, the benefit we get from it is that we promote the country. We've established very strict protocols," Rowley said.

The first match of the CPL will be played between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors on August 18 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Biden eyes major foreign policy shifts if he wins

Should former Vice President Joe Biden win the White House in November, America will likely be in for a foreign policy about-face as Biden reverses, dismantles or severely curtails many of President Donald Trumps most significant and boldes...

BJP leader P Manikyala Rao passes away due to COVID-19

Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, former minister and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday, BJP Andhra Pradesh chief informed. As per Somu Veerraju, BJP state president, Manikyala Rao passed away ...

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions

Thousands of protesters against German coronavirus restrictions converged Saturday in Berlin for a demonstration proclaiming the end of the pandemic has arrived just as authorities voice increasing concern about an upturn in new infections....

Probes ordered into Visakhapatnam crane mishap

The government has ordered two probes into the crane collapse at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam in which at least 11 people were killed on Saturday. Giving this information, Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand said that the ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020