Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Absence of fans and eerie silence hang over weird British GP

"We know that the finances of this thing require capacity, or something very close, to balance." Sunday's race is the first of two back-to-back at Silverstone, with the Aug. 9 round titled the 70th anniversary Grand Prix but, with no live crowd to enjoy them, the celebrations are on hold.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 19:14 IST
INTERVIEW-Motor racing-Absence of fans and eerie silence hang over weird British GP

A half-built hotel and empty grandstands provide the backdrop to the starting grid at Sunday's fan-free British Grand Prix but Silverstone circuit boss Stuart Pringle hopes for a full house next year. The alternative, and the financial implications, do not bear thinking about.

"The piggy bank’s nearly dry. The bank’s standing by us, just as well," Pringle told Reuters as he looked out over the start-finish straight from the window of a socially-spaced media centre. "It’s a big game of snakes and ladders and having shinned up various lengths of ladder for the last five years we are now rapidly descending a snake," he added, speaking through the face mask required under COVOD-19 protocols.

"We’ll just have to do it all again." For the first time since Silverstone hosted the Formula One world championship's inaugural race in 1950, the British Grand Prix is being run behind closed doors due to the pandemic that has ravaged the calendar.

The race boasted the biggest crowd of any last season, with 351,000 people attending over the three days and 141,000 flocking to the windswept former World War Two airfield on race Sunday. A home race for a majority of the 10 teams, Silverstone has become a place of pilgrimage for fans of Mercedes' six times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is chasing a record seventh home success this weekend.

"The British Grand Prix is the best grand prix, particularly because of the fans, the thousands that turn up and really create the spectacle," said the Briton, who described the 'new normal' as super-weird. EERIE SILENCE

The circuit, owned by the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) and looking immaculate in the sunshine, was more representative of a private test event on Saturday. No queues, no traffic, no flags, no sponsors or VIPs, just empty campsites and an eerie silence when cars were not on track.

Only a few reporters have been given accreditation, with drivers and team officials interviewed remotely by video conference. "This just should not be compared to a normal race for those of us who are here," said Pringle.

"We know that the sport translates well to television, because it has grown its popularity based on its television appeal and it translates much better in this strange environment than football or cricket do. "But anybody who is lucky enough to be here is completely missing the atmosphere, so it’s completely weird."

Tickets for next year's race are on sale already 'in good faith', and Pringle said it "jolly well needs to be back to normal" by then. "We need to be close to full capacity next year," he said.

"The BRDC's finances are shot this year because doing a weekend track hire deal still doesn’t accurately represent what the cost of keeping a Grade One FIA licence on a circuit is for a whole year. "We know that the finances of this thing require capacity, or something very close, to balance."

Sunday's race is the first of two back-to-back at Silverstone, with the Aug. 9 round titled the 70th anniversary Grand Prix but, with no live crowd to enjoy them, the celebrations are on hold. "We’re going to take the plans that we had for this year and run them in 2021," said Pringle.

"If you’ve got a V16 BRM (engine) running, you want to hear it. Live. You don’t want to sit at home on your sofa thinking ‘I’d love to be there listening to that’."

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police commissioner launches tree plantation drive

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday launched a tree plantation drive to increase the citys green coverHe planted saplings at the police headquarters in Jai Singh Road, an official said, adding that the event was organised ...

Pakistan must engage in civilised, friendly relationship with Afghanistan: Hamid Karzai

Condemning the recent Afghanistan-Pakistan border clash in which nine people were killed, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai urged Pakistan to engage in a civilised and friendly relationship with Afghanistan, TOLO news reported. I once ag...

Soccer-Austrian team sorry for 9-0 loss that saw opponents promoted

Austrian second-tier side Floridsdorfer AC have apologised for a 9-0 defeat which allowed opponents Ried to win promotion on goal difference, but denied that they behaved improperly. Ried finished top of Austrias Second League above Austria...

Ghaziabad Development Authority asked to stop illegal construction

The Ghaziabad Development Authority has been asked to stop illegal construction and seal such structures after identification, an official said on Saturday, a day after two people died after a portion of an under-construction building colla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020