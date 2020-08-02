Reds-Tigers postponed due to rain; starter Bauer angry

Saturday's game in Detroit between the Tigers and Cincinnati Reds was postponed due to rain. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday, with the first of two seven-inning games starting at 12:10 p.m. ET.

The probable starting pitchers for the first game are Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer (0-0, 1.42 ERA) and Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer (0-0, 13.50 ERA). Detroit won the series opener Friday night and have won three of four against Cincinnati this season.

Bauer was the scheduled starter for Saturday's game and was incensed that the game was put on hold just minutes before its 1:10 p.m. start when the grounds crew brought out the tarp. "Postpone the game before starters start throwing or play through it," Bauer wrote upon his return to the clubhouse. "You can't postpone a game 8 minutes before it's supposed to start. Just because it's a shortened season doesn't mean you can change all the rules all of a sudden. Figure it the f--- out.

"First, you move the damn game up 5 hours the day before. Then you let starters get hot for the game and then delay it 8 minutes before game time. Never in my 10-year career have I seen something so amateur. Not in the minor leagues. Not in the big leagues. Never saw it even in college." --Field Level Media