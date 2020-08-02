Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Pulisic, Azpilicueta to miss Bayern clash, says Chelsea boss Lampard

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta will miss Chelsea's Champions League match against Bayern Munich after picking up hamstring injuries, manager Frank Lampard said. "But I know the hamstrings with Azpi and Christian - they have to be scanned and assessed over the next few days. "They clearly won't be fit for next week."

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 04:08 IST
Soccer-Pulisic, Azpilicueta to miss Bayern clash, says Chelsea boss Lampard

Christian Pulisic and Cesar Azpilicueta will miss Chelsea's Champions League match against Bayern Munich after picking up hamstring injuries, manager Frank Lampard said. Defender Azpilicueta and forward Pulisic limped off during Chelsea's 2-1 defeat by Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Chelsea will visit German champions Bayern Munich on Aug. 8, trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their last-16 tie. "I don't know the full extent of the injuries," Lampard told reporters. "But I know the hamstrings with Azpi and Christian - they have to be scanned and assessed over the next few days.

"They clearly won't be fit for next week."

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Science News Roundup: Drones study great white sharks; NASA launches new rover and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Changes at DeGeneres TV show; Snazzy face mask fashion and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Pageau, Beauvillier lift Islanders past Panthers

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Beauvillier scored to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday in the opener of a best-of-five Eastern Conference qualifying round series in Toronto. The seventh-seed...

Blues bid to regain form vs. Avalanche

The St. Louis Blues resume their quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions with a huge hockey game. Well, sort of. With the NHL restarting after the 4 12-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blues face the Colorado Avalanche on Sund...

Kings in need of restart revival against Magic

A win in Sundays seeding game would move the Orlando Magic one step closer to clinching a berth in the unprecedented NBA playoffs. The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, are out to keep their tenuous postseason hopes alive. Orlando 31-35 tipped o...

Thunder blitz Jazz early, roll to 110-94 win

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 19 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder took control early to beat the Utah Jazz 110-94 on Saturday near Orlando in their first game of the NBAs restart. The last time the teams were on the court together was M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020