Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blues bid to regain form vs. Avalanche

Bednar said both will see action in the round-robin and battle it out for the starting assignment in the playoffs. "Going into this, we should try and keep those guys going and playing in game situations as much as we possibly can," Bednar said. "The luxury of playing a round-robin and not jumping into a series right away allows us to do that." --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 04:09 IST
Blues bid to regain form vs. Avalanche

The St. Louis Blues resume their quest to repeat as Stanley Cup champions with a huge hockey game. Well, sort of. With the NHL restarting after the 4 1/2-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blues face the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in Edmonton to kick off the four-team Western Conference round-robin tournament.

The Blues, Avalanche, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars are in something of a catch-22 when they face the advancing clubs from the qualifying round series. Even while holding a ticket to the Stanley Cup tournament, seeding positions for the opening round of the playoffs are up for grabs. Plus, there's the importance of being ready to face a club that will have been battle tested by winning a best-of-five series.

"We have three games to be at the top of our game, that's the way I look at it," Blues head coach Craig Berube told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "So I want our team to go out and get to our game right away, play as hard as we can. My opinion, we're taking these games very seriously." They should. After all, last spring saw all four regular-season divisional champs bounced in the opening round. Throw in the upheaval from this season, and things are likely to be even crazier.

"The biggest thing is just getting your game tight and getting it where it needs to be," said defenseman Robert Bortuzzo, whose team lost a 4-0 clash with the Chicago Blackhawks in its lone exhibition contest. "The seeding is important, but I think in any playoffs the team that continues to get better through it all is the team that's gonna have the most success."

The Avalanche are one of those teams who upset a division champ last spring, handily dispatching the Calgary Flames in a one-sided five-game series before falling in seven games to the San Jose Sharks. "Home-ice advantage, it's still an advantage," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "Last change and being able to chase some matchups that you like and avoid ones that you don't is an advantage. I think that is still our goal.

"We have three games to play and have an opportunity to achieve our goal, which was to get home ice in the West. If we can accomplish that, we're going to try and do it." Colorado beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in its tune-up tilt, a game split by goaltenders Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz. Bednar said both will see action in the round-robin and battle it out for the starting assignment in the playoffs.

"Going into this, we should try and keep those guys going and playing in game situations as much as we possibly can," Bednar said. "The luxury of playing a round-robin and not jumping into a series right away allows us to do that." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Congressional Democrats, White House still at impasse over coronavirus bill

The top Democrats in Congress are not close to a deal with the White House to pump more money into the U.S. economy to ease the coronavirus heavy toll, both sides said on Saturday, after an essential lifeline for millions of unemployed Amer...

Isaias weakens; may strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida

Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in places were cases are surging. Isaias weakened from ...

Pageau, Beauvillier lift Islanders past Panthers

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Beauvillier scored to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday in the opener of a best-of-five Eastern Conference qualifying round series in Toronto. The seventh-seed...

Indore reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 7,555

With 107 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Saturday, Indore has recorded 7,555 COVID-19 cases so far. According to the official data, three deaths have been reported here, taking the total deaths to 315.Total 1,671 samples were tested...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020