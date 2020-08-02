Golf-'This is so much fun': Mickelson sees game coming together in Memphis
I just think the results are going to start to slowly come back." The results came back rather quickly as Mickelson shot a brilliant 66 to move up to tied-sixth at seven-under overall, five strokes behind leader Brendon Todd heading into Sunday's final round in Memphis. This is the highest on the leaderboard a player age 50 or over has been after 54 holes of a WGC event since Miguel Angel Jimenez at the 2014 Mexico.Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 06:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 06:20 IST
Phil Mickelson was one-over-par through three holes during the third round at the WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Saturday but still felt inspired to send his brother and caddie a positive message. "On the fourth tee I said to Tim, 'This is so much fun,'" Mickelson said.
"I'm having so much fun because I can feel my game turn around. I'm starting to play well again. I'm starting to putt well and starting to drive the ball well ... I just think the results are going to start to slowly come back." The results came back rather quickly as Mickelson shot a brilliant 66 to move up to tied-sixth at seven-under overall, five strokes behind leader Brendon Todd heading into Sunday's final round in Memphis.
This is the highest on the leaderboard a player age 50 or over has been after 54 holes of a WGC event since Miguel Angel Jimenez at the 2014 Mexico. "I'm going to have to shoot something really low, probably 63, 64 to have a realistic chance," the 50-year-old Mickelson said. "It's certainly out there, I've shot it before, but good test of golf."
Mickelson has just one top-10 finish in 13 Tour starts this season but TPC Southwind has always offered him low-scoring opportunities. He has not finished lower than 12th between 2013 and 2018, including two runners-up and a third-place finish.
Having made cuts in his three previous events, Mickelson is hoping to gather further momentum as he prepares for next week's PGA Championship - the first of three majors set to take place this year. "I've had a little bit more consistency the last few weeks and this has been a good week so far," he added. "It's exciting that I'm starting to play well as we head into them (majors)."
- READ MORE ON:
- Phil Mickelson
- Brendon Todd
- Mexico
- Memphis
- Miguel Angel Jimenez
- TPC Southwind
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Mexico says its COVID-19 deaths surpass 7,200
Mexico video shows dozens of uniformed gunmen, armoured cars
Mexico reports 7,615 new cases of coronavirus, marking record
Mexico reports more than 7,600 new daily cases
Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,311 new cases of coronavirus, 296 more deaths; Hong Kong tightens coronavirus restrictions as cases hit record and more