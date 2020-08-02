Left Menu
Jimenez rips 3-run homer as White Sox rout Royals

The White Sox, who collected 21 hits, will go for the three-game sweep Sunday. With White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez lasting less than four innings, right-handed reliever Matt Foster (1-0) picked up the win in his Major League debut.

Updated: 02-08-2020 08:47 IST
Eloy Jimenez's three-run home run keyed a four-run first inning as the Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 11-5 Saturday night. The White Sox, who collected 21 hits, will go for the three-game sweep Sunday.

With White Sox starter Gio Gonzalez lasting less than four innings, right-handed reliever Matt Foster (1-0) picked up the win in his Major League debut. He allowed one hit in one inning. Ronald Bolaños (0-2) took the loss for Kansas City after allowing five runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings. He had trouble finding the strike zone, throwing just 20 strikes in his 41 pitches. He walked two and struck out one.

Bolaños got two outs in the first, but then allowed a single to Yasmani Grandal that moved Yoan Moncada to third. Moncada scored on a wild pitch on ball four to Edwin Encarnacion before Jimenez added a three-run shot. Jimenez's home run hit off the glove of Royals center fielder Bubba Starling and bounced over the fence.

Bolaños also gave up a solo home run to Luis Robert in the second inning. Both teams wasted multiple bases-loaded opportunities in the early innings. The White Sox added two runs in the fifth off reliever Jake Newberry. Robert hit a two-out double, scoring Moncada. Robert scored on a throwing error by Newberry. Jimenez and Robert each finished the game 4-for-6.

The Royals finally got on the scoreboard with three runs in the sixth. Ryan O'Hearn doubled home Adalberto Mondesi before scoring on Whit Merrifield's two-run home run of Jace Fry. O'Hearn also picked up an RBI in the seventh. The White Sox added four insurance runs in the ninth, and the Royals added a run in the bottom of the ninth.

Gonzalez started for the White Sox, battling through 3 2/3 innings, throwing 77 pitches. The White Sox first-round draft pick in 2004 draft finally made his first start for the team after 324 starts in his 13-year major-league career. Gonzalez didn't allow a run, striking out six and walking three. --Field Level Media

