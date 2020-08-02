Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sano homers twice, Twins blank Indians behind Maeda

Miguel Sano hit two home runs and Kenta Maeda allowed just an infield hit over six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 09:46 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 09:44 IST
Sano homers twice, Twins blank Indians behind Maeda
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Miguel Sano hit two home runs and Kenta Maeda allowed just an infield hit over six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Eddie Rosario also homered, and Marwin Gonzalez added two hits for the Twins, who won their second straight over the Indians after getting blanked, 2-0, in Thursday night's series opener.

Maeda (2-0) was brilliant in his Target Field debut, holding Cleveland hitless for 4 1/3 innings before Bradley Zimmer barely beat out an infield chopper that had a 40.5 mph exit velocity to second baseman Luis Arraez. Minnesota challenged the safe call but after a lengthy replay review, the play stood. Maeda struck out six and also walked a batter before departing after six innings.

Minnesota relievers Trevor May, Cody Stashak, and Taylor Rogers each pitched a scoreless inning of relief after that. Rogers, who has yet to yield a hit or a walk in three innings this season while striking out four, garnered his third save in four games with a 1-2-3 ninth. Carlos Carrasco (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out five and also hit a batter. Francisco Lindor had Cleveland's only other hit, also an infield hit, off May in the seventh.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Sano led off with his first home run of the season, a 427-foot line drive that landed in the back of the bullpen in left-center. Rosario made it 2-0 in the fourth with his second homer of the season, an opposite-field drive to left.

Sano extended the lead to 3-0 an inning later with another leadoff homer, this one a line drive into the bleachers down the left-field line. It marked the ninth multi-homer game in Sano's career.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule poised for Sunday return; NASA launches new rover to search for signs of past Martian life

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA astronauts riding SpaceX capsule poised for Sunday returnThe two NASA astronauts who rode to the International Space Station aboard SpaceXs new Crew Dragon are heading home for a Su...

Solano, Giants surge past Rangers

Donovan Solano broke a tie with a two-run single in the third inning, and seven pitchers combined to limit the Texas Rangers to one run over the final eight frames Saturday night as the San Francisco Giants made it two straight in their int...

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.U.S. CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus casesThe U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Saturday reported 4,542,579 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 68,605 ca...

Police beat ice-cream parlour owner in Indore for violating lockdown norms, demand 'bribe'

An ice-cream parlour owner accused a police sub-inspector of allegedly beating him up and misbehaving with him at a police station for violating lockdown norms of keeping his shop open one hour post the sanctioned time. The owner of the ice...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020