Sano homers twice, Twins blank Indians behind Maeda

Miguel Sano hit two home runs and Kenta Maeda allowed just an infield hit over six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 3-0 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday night in Minneapolis. Eddie Rosario also homered, and Marwin Gonzalez added two hits for the Twins, who won their second straight over the Indians after getting blanked, 2-0, in Thursday night's series opener.

Maeda (2-0) was brilliant in his Target Field debut, holding Cleveland hitless for 4 1/3 innings before Bradley Zimmer barely beat out an infield chopper that had a 40.5 mph exit velocity to second baseman Luis Arraez. Minnesota challenged the safe call but after a lengthy replay review, the play stood. Maeda struck out six and also walked a batter before departing after six innings.

Minnesota relievers Trevor May, Cody Stashak, and Taylor Rogers each pitched a scoreless inning of relief after that. Rogers, who has yet to yield a hit or a walk in three innings this season while striking out four, garnered his third save in four games with a 1-2-3 ninth. Carlos Carrasco (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out five and also hit a batter. Francisco Lindor had Cleveland's only other hit, also an infield hit, off May in the seventh.

Minnesota took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when Sano led off with his first home run of the season, a 427-foot line drive that landed in the back of the bullpen in left-center. Rosario made it 2-0 in the fourth with his second homer of the season, an opposite-field drive to left.

Sano extended the lead to 3-0 an inning later with another leadoff homer, this one a line drive into the bleachers down the left-field line. It marked the ninth multi-homer game in Sano's career.