Solano, Giants surge past Rangers

Donovan Solano broke a tie with a two-run single in the third inning, and seven pitchers combined to limit the Texas Rangers to one run over the final eight frames Saturday night as the San Francisco Giants made it two straight in their interleague series with a 7-3 win. The Rangers scored two runs off Giants starter Drew Smyly on Todd Frazier's double in the first, but didn't scored until again Scott Heineman's solo home run in the ninth. Smyly teamed with relievers Shaun Anderson, Caleb Baragar (2-0), Rico Garcia, Tyler Rogers, Trevor Gott and Sam Selman to shut Texas down the rest of the way.

Evan Longoria got the Giants even with a two-run single in the bottom of the first, before Solano provided his go-ahead hit off Rangers starter Jordan Lyles (0-1) in the third. San Francisco also scored on bases-loaded walks drawn by Mike Yastrzemski in the sixth and Brandon Belt in the eighth, and Solano's bases-loaded single that capped a three-RBI night in the eighth.

Pitching against his former team, one that released him last June, Smyly was pulled after four innings, charged with two runs and three hits. He walked two and struck out seven. Six Giants relievers allowed just four hits. The official scorer chose to award the win to Baragar, who faced just one batter and retired him to end the fifth inning.

Lyles likewise made it through just four innings. He allowed four runs on three hits, with five walks and one strikeout. Longoria finished with three hits, Solano had two and Yastrzemski had four walks and two runs scored for the Giants, who have their second two-game winning streak of the season.

Rob Refsnyder had two singles for the Rangers, who matched the Giants' hit total with seven. The homer for Heineman, whose brother Tyler doubled in the game for the Giants, was his first of the season and third of his career.

Texas has lost two in a row and five of six. --Field Level Media