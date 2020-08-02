Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health comes first for Rahane; won't mind families not being there at IPL in UAE

"As an individual, you take COVID-19 situation aside, you would want your family to travel with you, but because of this situation, safety is important, safety of your wife, family and daughter, obviously safety of your teammates is really important," Rahane told India Today's show 'Inspiration'. "Right now, I feel first health and then cricket is really important.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 10:40 IST
Health comes first for Rahane; won't mind families not being there at IPL in UAE

Ajinkya Rahane would want his wife and daughter to be around during the IPL in the UAE but mindful of the risk it poses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he wouldn't have an issue if the BCCI bars players' families from the event. The IPL is all set to be played from September 19 to November 8 in the UAE, a move forced by the rising COVID-19 cases in India. Rahane, who has changed base to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals, said health should be top priority. "As an individual, you take COVID-19 situation aside, you would want your family to travel with you, but because of this situation, safety is important, safety of your wife, family and daughter, obviously safety of your teammates is really important," Rahane told India Today's show 'Inspiration'.

"Right now, I feel first health and then cricket is really important. We had a good 4-5 months with our family (during the lockdown)." Rahane said the decision to allow families to accompany players to the UAE lies with the BCCI and the franchise owners. "As I said, safety of our family, safety of our players and safety of each and every individual is important. The decision is completely up to the franchises and the BCCI. "But as I said, there is still corona around, you got to think about each and every individual, think about your family especially about my wife and daughter. Safety is really important," he said. Rahane moved to Delhi Capitals in the lead up to the upcoming IPL edition and the 32-year-old right-hander said he is looking forward to working with the "exciting bunch of players" and head coach Ricky Ponting.

"I am really excited to play for Delhi Capitals. I got an opportunity. Last year when I was playing for Hamphsire, Delhi Capitals asked me if I was interested in playing for them. "I took my time and I thought it's an opportunity for me to learn something new. To take my game forward, to take my T20 game forward," he said.

"Obviously, Dada (Sourav Ganguly, who worked as the team's mentor in IPL 2019) is not there, that time my focus was if I could play under Dada and Ricky Ponting I could learn many things. As a cricketer, that's what you want," he added..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Governor, Deputy CM condole demise of Minister Kamal Rani

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed condolences to the family of State Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who passed away this morning due to COVID-19. The sudden death of Kamal Rani is shocking. She was very active during her st...

Nath to host 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Ayodhya event eve

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will host a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at his residence here on Tuesday, a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly foll...

UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19

UPs Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting c...

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020