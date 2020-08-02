Left Menu
Jets lose Scheifele to leg injury early vs. Flames

Laine appeared to sustain the injury after a physical play along the boards that began with him delivering a high hit to the Flames' Mark Giordano. Entering the game, Scheifele had collected 26 points in 27 career Stanley Cup playoff games.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 10:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 10:42 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLJets)

Winnipeg Jets top-line center Mark Scheifele suffered a leg injury in his team's qualifying round Game 1 loss to the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Saturday. Less than six minutes into the clash in Edmonton, Scheifele tried to avoid a check from Matthew Tkachuk, and it appeared Tkachuk's skate accidentally clipped his calf or Achilles tendon.

Scheifele, who tied for the team lead in points during the regular season, had to be helped off the ice and to the dressing room. The team announced in the second period that Scheifele would not return.

No penalty was called on the play, but Tkachuk fought Blake Wheeler shortly after. The Jets had another injury scare in the third period when Patrik Laine was seen clutching his right wrist area after returning to the bench. Laine appeared to sustain the injury after a physical play along the boards that began with him delivering a high hit to the Flames' Mark Giordano.

Entering the game, Scheifele had collected 26 points in 27 career Stanley Cup playoff games. Laine had 16 points in 23 playoff contests. --Field Level Media

