Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacers rally to defeat 76ers behind Warren’s career-high 53

T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday near Orlando. On their next possession, Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for a 10-point advantage, 98-88. Warren hit a layup and then a trey to close Indiana within 100-95 with 7:42 left.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 10:59 IST
Pacers rally to defeat 76ers behind Warren’s career-high 53
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Pacers)

T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points to lead the Indiana Pacers past the visiting Philadelphia 76ers 127-121 on Saturday near Orlando. Warren was 20 of 29 from the field, including 9 of 12 from beyond the 3-point arc. Warren's previous career high was 40.

Aaron Holiday had 15 points and 10 assists and Victor Oladipo added 15 points for the Pacers, who improved to 40-26 despite playing without key injured players such as Domantas Sabonis and Malcolm Brogdon. Joel Embiid was spectacular for the Sixers (39-27) with 41 points, 21 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. It was his fourth game this season with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds. Tobias Harris scored 30 points and Ben Simmons added 19 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pacers overcame an early eight-point deficit and raced to a 35-29 lead at the end of the first quarter. Embiid kept the Sixers close with 15 points and nine rebounds as they trailed 61-55 at halftime. But Warren stayed red hot throughout the first half with 29 points on 12-of-16 shooting.

The Sixers committed 14 turnovers in the first half and looked disjointed as Embiid and Shake Milton engaged in a heated exchange on the sideline. Embiid scored as the third quarter buzzer sounded and Philadelphia surged back ahead 87-81. Harris drove to the basket and scored for a 95-86 Sixers lead with 9:32 remaining. On their next possession, Alec Burks hit a 3-pointer for a 10-point advantage, 98-88.

Warren hit a layup and then a trey to close Indiana within 100-95 with 7:42 left. Following a Sixers turnover, Warren scored in the paint to cut the lead to 100-97. When Justin Holiday dropped in a 3-pointer with 6:00 left, the Pacers went back ahead 102-101.

Warren knocked down his seventh trey and Oladipo followed with a jumper for a 115-108 Pacers advantage with 3:28 to go. Embiid converted a deep trey to close within 121-116.

But Warren's eighth trey gave him 50 points and a 124-116 lead with 1:04 remaining. The last Indiana player with at least 50 points was Jermaine O'Neal in 2005.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Governor, Deputy CM condole demise of Minister Kamal Rani

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed condolences to the family of State Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who passed away this morning due to COVID-19. The sudden death of Kamal Rani is shocking. She was very active during her st...

Nath to host 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Ayodhya event eve

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will host a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at his residence here on Tuesday, a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly foll...

UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19

UPs Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting c...

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020