Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Privilege to be back on court, says Palermo top seed Martic

To be back on the court right now is really just a privilege without thinking about any results or any goals or focused on numbers or anything else." An unidentified player pulled out from the event after testing positive for COVID-19 but the tournament will continue as planned, the governing WTA said on Saturday. Martic had a stellar 2019 when she reached her first grand slam quarter-final at Roland Garros and finished the season inside the top 20 for the first time in her career.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:20 IST
Tennis-Privilege to be back on court, says Palermo top seed Martic
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top seed Petra Martic said it would be a privilege to be back on court at the Palermo Ladies Open, which marks the return of the professional tennis season on Monday after shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The world number 15 was relieved the tour, which was suspended in early March, was restarting with the tournament in Italy followed by the Prague Open from Aug. 10.

"It's been so long without tennis, without competition, without the adrenaline that we all kind of love," Martic, who faces Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round, told reporters on Saturday. "So I was really excited to hear that Palermo and Prague will be 100% organised and will go on.

"So I'm just going to try to enjoy myself. To be back on the court right now is really just a privilege without thinking about any results or any goals or focused on numbers or anything else." An unidentified player pulled out from the event after testing positive for COVID-19 but the tournament will continue as planned, the governing WTA said on Saturday.

Martic had a stellar 2019 when she reached her first grand slam quarter-final at Roland Garros and finished the season inside the top 20 for the first time in her career. The 29-year-old Croatian said the shutdown taught her about life beyond tennis.

"I didn't need to pack, which I hate to do. I didn't need to fly, which I also hate to do. I could just be. "It was the first time I could just not be a tennis player and that was a nice change. That's what's waiting for all of us one day, so it's good to kind of feel what it's going to look like."

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Governor, Deputy CM condole demise of Minister Kamal Rani

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed condolences to the family of State Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who passed away this morning due to COVID-19. The sudden death of Kamal Rani is shocking. She was very active during her st...

Nath to host 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Ayodhya event eve

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will host a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at his residence here on Tuesday, a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly foll...

UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19

UPs Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting c...

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020