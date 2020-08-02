Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mets' Peterson, Braves' Wright square off in Atlanta

A pair of first-round picks from the 2017 MLB Draft will square off on Sunday when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in the third game of a four-game series between the two NL East rivals.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 13:53 IST
Mets' Peterson, Braves' Wright square off in Atlanta
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Mets)

A pair of first-round picks from the 2017 MLB Draft will square off on Sunday when the Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets in the third game of a four-game series between the two NL East rivals. New York will send left-hander David Peterson (1-0, 3.18 ERA) against Atlanta right-hander Kyle Wright (0-1, 16.88) in the afternoon contest. Peterson was the 20th overall pick in the draft out of the University of Oregon. Wright was the No. 5 pick out of Vanderbilt.

The Braves won the first two games of the series and have won four straight overall. Atlanta is 4-1 against New York this season. Peterson made his big-league debut on July 28 and defeated the Boston Red Sox. He became the 16th Mets pitcher to earn a win in his first game, the first since Steven Matz in 2015 and the first to do it on the road since Zack Wheeler in 2013.

Peterson worked 5 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts against the Red Sox. "You can't ask a guy to have a better outing than he had," Mets second baseman Robinson Cano said. "He was filthy. He was putting pitches where he wanted."

Peterson made 49 appearances, all of them starts, across four levels of New York's minor league system over the previous three years. Last year he played for Double-A Binghamton and struck out 122 batters in 116 innings in 24 starts. "His poise, once again, is something that stands out," New York manager Luis Rojas said. "His maturity, how he's able to handle the scenario, that's a great thing."

Wright earned the spot as the No. 5 man in the Braves' young rotation with a solid Summer Camp. He struggled in his first start against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he allowed five runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts in just 2 2/3 innings. Wright breezed through the first two innings before running into trouble.

"We need to keep running him out there," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "That's the only way he's going to learn is to go out there and pitch. You saw his stuff the first two innings, and that's something really, really good." Wright has made two career appearances (one start) against the Mets. The start came in 2019 and he pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits and four walks in a losing effort.

Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Marcell Ozuna continue to carry Atlanta's offense. Swanson has hit safely in each of the team's first nine games and is batting .382. Ozuna is batting .467 (7-for-15) over the last five games and leads the team with three homers. The Mets are riding the hot bats of Cano and right fielder Michael Conforto. Cano went 2-for-3 on Saturday and is 10-for-16 (.625) over the last five games after starting the season 1-for-12. Conforto went 2-for-4 on Saturday to lift his average to .313 and has reached base in all nine games.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Release of water by Nepal inundates 61 villages in Bahraich

Over 60 villages in the Bahraich district here have been inundated following the release of water by Nepal from its three barrages into rivers, a district administration official said on Sunday. The release of water has affected over 1.50 l...

Athletics-Lyles says Coleman must be more responsible after missed tests

World 200 metres champion Noah Lyles has said fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman must show more responsibility after he was provisionally suspended for breaching whereabouts rules. Coleman, the 100m world champion, narrowly escaped ...

Rama's ideas were secular in origin, Naidu says quoting Vedic scholar ahead of temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Ahead of bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday that through this historic event the country is bringing the glory of the past alive and enshrining the values cherished by its people. On a ...

Assam allows inter-district travel on 2 days of week; night

The Assam government has issued a new set of guidelines, allowing inter-district movement on two days of the week, and hundred per cent office attendance from Monday to Friday. Night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am on all days and total lockdown o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020