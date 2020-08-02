Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kershaw to make 2020 debut as L.A. seeks series win over D-backs

"Just knowing he's going to make a start, his debut for '20, I know he's thrilled, the players are excited for him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "He's healthy, he's seeing the baseball well, he's using the big part of the field," Roberts said of Seager, who added two hits Saturday after three straight games with a home run.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 14:31 IST
Kershaw to make 2020 debut as L.A. seeks series win over D-backs
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Dodgers)

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw makes his season debut Sunday when the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks meet in the finale of a four-game series in Phoenix. Kershaw was reinstated from the injured list Saturday. A stiff back from working out two days before he was scheduled to pitch the season opener kept him from making his ninth career Opening Day start.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star is 16-10 with a 2.84 ERA in 33 career starts against the Diamondbacks, but last season was 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA in two starts against Arizona, both at Chase Field. "Just knowing he's going to make a start, his debut for '20, I know he's thrilled, the players are excited for him," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "There's just a different demeanor in the clubhouse on his pitch day."

The Dodgers can take three of the four games with their division rivals with a win Sunday, and have to feel confident after an 11-2 win Saturday night, in which they hit four home runs without slumping 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger in the lineup. Roberts also played it safe with regulars Mookie Betts and Corey Seager, removing them from the game to rest minor injuries. "He's healthy, he's seeing the baseball well, he's using the big part of the field," Roberts said of Seager, who added two hits Saturday after three straight games with a home run. "He's taking balls and swinging at strikes."

Right-handed pitcher Mitch White is with the team after being called up from the Dodgers' alternate training site. His first appearance will be his major league debut. The Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly (1-0) looks to build off a strong start to 2020. He earned the win on July 28 against the Texas Rangers, allowing a run on three hits with seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

Kelly had a no-hitter for 6 1/3 innings in that game. In his career against the Dodgers, Kelly is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in two starts, covering 10 innings. Expect Arizona manager Torey Lovullo to have Christian Walker in the lineup. Walker is 5-for-11 with four home runs in his career against Kershaw.

But the Diamondbacks, having lost three of four, have struggled to avoid big innings for opponents. The Dodgers scored three, five and three runs in three separate innings on Saturday. Lovullo said he sees his team pressing, with individuals trying to do too much because they want to win badly.

"That's not the way baseball works. Everything's linked, everything's connected. We've just got to get to that point of relaxation and then execution," Lovullo said. The pregame work ethic has been there and the practice habits are good, but it has to translate to the field, Lovullo explained.

"We're going to get this thing turned around. I'm a firm believer in that," he said. "Even though we're grinding right now, we're going to continue to do so until we get it right." The Diamondbacks on Saturday optioned one of their promising young players, utility man Josh Rojas, to their alternate training site and called up infielder-outfielder Andy Young, who has yet to make his big league debut.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Storm Isaias churns close to Florida's east coast

Isais, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, churned close to Florida on Sunday, set to brush the states east coast with strong winds and potential coastal flooding.By 5 a.m. 0900 GMT, Tropical Storm Isaias was ab...

Release of water by Nepal inundates 61 villages in Bahraich

Over 60 villages in the Bahraich district here have been inundated following the release of water by Nepal from its three barrages into rivers, a district administration official said on Sunday. The release of water has affected over 1.50 l...

Athletics-Lyles says Coleman must be more responsible after missed tests

World 200 metres champion Noah Lyles has said fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman must show more responsibility after he was provisionally suspended for breaching whereabouts rules. Coleman, the 100m world champion, narrowly escaped ...

Rama's ideas were secular in origin, Naidu says quoting Vedic scholar ahead of temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Ahead of bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday that through this historic event the country is bringing the glory of the past alive and enshrining the values cherished by its people. On a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020