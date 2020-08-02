Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equilibrium to help optimise athletes performance unveiled

The solution, designed by Ramji Srinivasan, former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian cricket team, and Karan Kanchan, a former athlete-turned-sports scientist, uses world-class cutting-edge wearable sensor and artificial technology. The partnership of the two would help athletes from the grassroots-level to the top by offering concierge services, telemedicine and virtual coaching capabilities, a press release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 20:03 IST
Equilibrium to help optimise athletes performance unveiled

Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI): Sports Dynamix Equilibrium, a solution to help optimise athletes' performance, prevent injuries and expedite recovery, was launched on Sunday. The solution, designed by Ramji Srinivasan, former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian cricket team, and Karan Kanchan, a former athlete-turned-sports scientist, uses world-class cutting-edge wearable sensor and artificial technology.

The partnership of the two would help athletes from the grassroots-level to the top by offering concierge services, telemedicine and virtual coaching capabilities, a press release said. The ultimate plan is to evolve sports science in the country and take a data-driven approach to put the country's athletes at a competitive advantage in the international circuit, the release said.

"...There are huge benefits to what we are planning to harness from this technology for training and assessing sportspersons from all domains...from cricket to basketball to volleyball to racing to anybody for that matter. From basic level to elite athletes, this technology can be used," Srinivasan said at an online media interaction organised by SportsRuler. He said the solution would help collect data for multiple sports for various age groups and also make things affordable for an aspiring athlete.

He added: "This is completely Make-in-India technology...so we have enough firepower in our arsenal, especially in the sports industry, which needs to be harnessed pretty well." Kanchan, who participated in the 400m and 400m relay and got recruited by the University of Southern California, said, "I was running with guys who were running faster on a daily basis than our Indian national record. My body couldnt keep up and I broke down. This was because my foundation was different and I wasnt ready to compete at that level." "So, what we want to do here is bring this technology to the grassroots-level and help people at the very early stage, so by the time they reach their performance capacity and age, they are actually operating at the most optimum level," he added..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 4 dead, 1 injured as truck hits car in Buldhana

Four persons were killed and oneseriously injured on Sunday evening after a container truckhit their car on national highway 6 in Maharashtras Buldhana,police saidThe car was going towards Akola when a container truckheading towards Khamgao...

Heavy rains forecast in Kerala this week; Low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal

Several parts of Kerala received rains on Sunday under the influence of the South West monsoon as the Met office forecast heavy showers over the next few days with a low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. Thalassery in Kannu...

Motor racing-Hamilton limps to record British GP win after late puncture

A lucky Lewis Hamilton limped home to a record seventh British Grand Prix victory with his heart in his mouth, a prayer on his lips and three wheels on his car after a last-lap puncture on Sunday.In an astonishing end to a race he had domin...

1 killed, 18 injured in car bomb blast at Jalalabad prison's entrance gate

One person has been killed and 18 people have been injured in a car bomb blast that exploded at the entrance gate of the Jalalabad prison. TOLO news quoted a spokesman for the Nangarhar governor, Attaullah Khogyani, as saying, 1 person was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020