Equilibrium to help optimise athletes performance unveiled

Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI): Sports Dynamix Equilibrium, a solution to help optimise athletes' performance, prevent injuries and expedite recovery, was launched on Sunday. The solution, designed by Ramji Srinivasan, former strength and conditioning coach of the Indian cricket team, and Karan Kanchan, a former athlete-turned-sports scientist, uses world-class cutting-edge wearable sensor and artificial technology.

The partnership of the two would help athletes from the grassroots-level to the top by offering concierge services, telemedicine and virtual coaching capabilities, a press release said. The ultimate plan is to evolve sports science in the country and take a data-driven approach to put the country's athletes at a competitive advantage in the international circuit, the release said.

"...There are huge benefits to what we are planning to harness from this technology for training and assessing sportspersons from all domains...from cricket to basketball to volleyball to racing to anybody for that matter. From basic level to elite athletes, this technology can be used," Srinivasan said at an online media interaction organised by SportsRuler. He said the solution would help collect data for multiple sports for various age groups and also make things affordable for an aspiring athlete.

He added: "This is completely Make-in-India technology...so we have enough firepower in our arsenal, especially in the sports industry, which needs to be harnessed pretty well." Kanchan, who participated in the 400m and 400m relay and got recruited by the University of Southern California, said, "I was running with guys who were running faster on a daily basis than our Indian national record. My body couldnt keep up and I broke down. This was because my foundation was different and I wasnt ready to compete at that level." "So, what we want to do here is bring this technology to the grassroots-level and help people at the very early stage, so by the time they reach their performance capacity and age, they are actually operating at the most optimum level," he added..