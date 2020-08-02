Left Menu
Development News Edition

On this day in 2006, Shahadat Hossain became first Bangladeshi bowler to bag ODI hat-trick

On this day in 2006, Shahadat Hossain became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in the ODI format.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:03 IST
On this day in 2006, Shahadat Hossain became first Bangladeshi bowler to bag ODI hat-trick
Former Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain. Image Credit: ANI

On this day in 2006, Shahadat Hossain became the first Bangladeshi bowler to take a hat-trick in the ODI format. He achieved the feat against Zimbabwe at Harare Sports Club in 2006. Bangladesh posted a total of 238 in the third ODI of the five-match series after being asked to bat first by the hosts.

Chasing a target of 238, Hossain bagged three successive wickets in the 39th over of Zimbabwe's inning. He dismissed Tafadzwa Mufambisi (8), Elton Chigumbura (0) and Prosper Utseya (0) and completed his hat-trick. However, Brandon Taylor's unbeaten knock of 79 runs guided the side to two wickets win over Bangladesh.

So far only five Bangladeshi bowlers are able to pick a hat-trick in the ODIs. Pacer Taskin Ahmed is the most latest addition in the list who achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in Dambulla in 2017. Abdul Razzak (vs Zimbabwe in 2010), Rubel Hossain (vs New Zealand in 2013) and Taijul Islam (vs Zimbabwe in 2014) are the three other Bangladesh bowlers who claimed a hat-trick in ODIs in the past. Pakistan's Jalal-ud-Din was the first player to take a hat-trick in ODI history. He took three back-to-back wickets against Australia in 1982. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland pacer reprimanded for using 'inappropriate' language against Bairstow

Ireland fast bowler Josh Little has been reprimanded for using inappropriate language against Jonny Bairstow during the second ODI against England in Southampton. Little breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player...

Himachal Pradesh: Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Kangra

As many as seven people including, Army, Navy personnel and civilians tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, Rakesh Prajapati, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra said. He also said that a total of five...

Maha: 4 dead, 1 injured as truck hits car in Buldhana

Four persons were killed and oneseriously injured on Sunday evening after a container truckhit their car on national highway 6 in Maharashtras Buldhana,police saidThe car was going towards Akola when a container truckheading towards Khamgao...

Heavy rains forecast in Kerala this week; Low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal

Several parts of Kerala received rains on Sunday under the influence of the South West monsoon as the Met office forecast heavy showers over the next few days with a low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. Thalassery in Kannu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020