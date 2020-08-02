Left Menu
German legend Oliver Kahn bats for stricter FFP rules after Man City overturn UEFA ban

ANI | Leeds | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:33 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Former German and Bayern Munich goalkeeper Oliver Kahn believes that UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules need to be examined after Manchester City had their two-year European ban overturned at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). "I don't know the situation exactly now in Man City or Paris Saint-Germain or other clubs but I think we should take this Financial Fair Play in the future more seriously, because if we don't do that, we don't need it," Goal.com quoted Kahn as saying.

"I think there is a lot of work to do and as you see from the competition in Europe, we need a clear structure and serious Financial Fair Play so that we get more balanced competition," he added. Earlier this month City's two-year ban was lifted by the UEFA.

Manchester City was initially punished by UEFA in February when they were banned from participating in the Champions League or Europa League for two years. The ban was imposed as the club was found guilty of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The Adjudicatory Chamber of UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) had found City guilty of overstating its sponsorship revenue between 2012 and 2016. Manchester City had then decided to appeal in the CAS at the earliest against UEFA's decision of banning the club for two Champions League seasons. (ANI)

