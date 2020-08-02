Josh Little reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Ireland's pacer Josh Little on Sunday was reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second ODI against England in Southampton. The fast bowler was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an international match."

The incident had occurred in the 16th over of England's innings in the second ODI when Little used inappropriate language towards Jonny Bairstow upon his dismissal. In addition to this, one demerit point has also been added to the disciplinary record of Little, for whom it was the first offence in a period of 24 months.

Little has admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Phil Whitticase and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires David Millns and Alex Wharf, third umpire Mike Burns and fourth official Martin Saggers levelled the charges on Little.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. England has already wrapped up the three-match ODI series against Ireland after gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead. (ANI)