Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamilton wins British GP to close in on Schumacher's record

The championship leader's record-extending seventh Silverstone win saw him finish six seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who unexpectedly moved up a place after Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture with three laps left. With Hamilton so far ahead, Verstappen went in for a tire change in a bid to gain an extra point for the fastest lap but that pit stop ultimately cost him victory because Hamilton's front left shredded with half a lap to go.

PTI | Silverstone | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:01 IST
Hamilton wins British GP to close in on Schumacher's record
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton (Photo/Mercedes-AMG F1 Twitter) Image Credit: ANI

Lewis Hamilton held on to win the British Grand Prix on Sunday despite a puncture on the last lap to clinch an 87th career win and move within four of Michael Schumacher's Formula One record. The championship leader's record-extending seventh Silverstone win saw him finish six seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who unexpectedly moved up a place after Hamilton's Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas sustained a puncture with three laps left.

With Hamilton so far ahead, Verstappen went in for a tire change in a bid to gain an extra point for the fastest lap but that pit stop ultimately cost him victory because Hamilton's front left shredded with half a lap to go. Verstappen swallowed up most of the 25-second gap but ran out of time. "I definitely haven't experienced anything like that. I thought my heart was going to stop," Hamilton said. "Up until that last lap everything was relatively smooth sailing. When I heard his (Bottas' tire) went I looked at mine and it seemed fine." Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari with Daniel Ricciardo fourth for improving Renault and British driver Lando Norris fifth for McLaren.

"It was a very tricky race," said Leclerc after his second podium of the season. "I am very happy with how I managed the tires from beginning to the end." When his tire melted, Bottas had to come back for a tire change and dropped out of the points altogether into 11th spot and 30 points behind Hamilton in the title race after four races. Sebastian Vettel, a four-time F1 champion, placed 10th and has now failed to get into the top five for his worst start to a season since 2008.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr. also sustained a last-gasp puncture and fell to 13th. Haas driver Kevin Magnussen and AlphaTauri's Daniil Kvyat were both unharmed after crashing early in the 52-lap race.

There is another race at Silverstone next Sunday, where Pirelli may modify its tire selection. Before the race, drivers again wore black T-shirts with "End Racism" written on them as part of an ongoing campaign. This time it was better coordinated than the disorganized scenes two weeks ago in Hungary that angered Hamilton.

They stood behind an "End Racism" message written on the grid, and then 13 of the 20 drivers took a knee, removing their face masks as they did so. The seven others remained standing behind them. "Thank you for the statement of support to end racism in the world," was said over loud speaker.

Hamilton set a track record and secured a record-extending 91st career pole and a record seventh at Silverstone on Saturday. Bottas qualified second ahead of Verstappen, who was racing in his 106th GP to equal his father Jos Verstappen's tally. Jos Verstappen was Schumacher's teammate at Benetton in the 1990s. Nico Hulkenberg's race was over before it started as mechanics could not get his car ready because of a power unit problem. He was a last-minute replacement for Sergio Perez, who is in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"It's so surreal," Hulkenberg said. At the start, Bottas got off the line better than Hamilton but held back in the first corner when he had a chance to pass, while Leclerc jumped Verstappen only for Verstappen to overtake him straight back.

Magnussen went out on Lap 2 after contact with Alexander Albon's Red Bull sent him sliding into the gravel. Magnussen's front left tire came clean off and the front wing was damaged. The safety car came out for three laps as the track was cleared, while stewards gave Albon a five-second time penalty for causing the incident. The safety car was out again on lap 13 for a heavier crash, after Kvyat flew off the track at 300 kph (186 mph), sliding backward and sideways into the crash barriers. Mercedes took the chance to pit both drivers for new tires on the next lap, while other drivers followed suit.

Halfway through the race, Hamilton led Bottas by about two seconds and the British driver extended his lead comfortably as another Mercedes 1-2 finish looked certain. But then Bottas' tire unravelled and — perhaps presuming Hamilton's wouldn't — Red Bull ultimately made the wrong call to go for an extra point rather than bank on Verstappen catching Hamilton in case of a similar mishap.

"You could see (the tire) falling off the rim," Hamilton said. "I was just praying to get round and not be too slow. I didn't think I would make it round the last two corners." As Hamilton limped over the line, Verstappen was looming large behind him. Another few hundred meters and victory would have been his.

"It was lucky and unlucky," Verstappen said. "But second is a good result." Verstappen is now only six points behind Bottas, whose title hopes already look slim. As he was last season, Verstappen looks the only driver capable of genuinely challenging Hamilton.

But he needs a faster car to do so.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in northern Cameroon

Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed at least 16 people and wounded seven early on Sunday in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon, a local official said.The assailants threw a grenade int...

Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan

A suicide car bomb and multiple gunmen attacked a prison in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, Afghan officials said, killing at least three people and injuring 24 others. The gunbattle between Afghan security forces and insurgents in Jalalabad...

Would like to face Glenn McGrath, says Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that he would like to face Glenn McGrath if provided with an opportunity to play against a bowler from the past. The right-handed batsman picked the Australian when a fan asked him to pick one bow...

Sonia condoles ex-Arunachal governor RD Pradhan's death

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of former Arunachal Pradesh governor R D Pradhan on Sunday and said the country has lost a brilliant and versatile public servant for whom the interest of the nation was always supreme. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020