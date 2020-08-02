Golfer Chawrasia tests positive for COVID-19, in home quarantine
Ace Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine in Kolkata, the result spoiling his plans to compete on the European Tour. Chawrasia had played four events this year before the lockdown and done decently by finishing tied 22nd, tied 32nd, tied 25th and tied 28th.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:20 IST
Ace Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia on Sunday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in home quarantine in Kolkata, the result spoiling his plans to compete on the European Tour. A four-time winner on the European Tour, including back-to-back Indian Open triumphs in 2016 and 2017, Chawrasia had started training at the Royal Calcutta Golf Course and was slated to fly to England this week.
"I did not have any symptoms as such. But for immigration requirement, I had to do the COVID test and the report came positive on Friday. I've been in home quarantine since then," the 42-year-old told PTI. "I'm taking multi vitamins and doing perfectly alright but now I will have to wait and see. It depends how long it takes to recover totally," he said about his resumption plans.
His wife Simantini will be tested on Tuesday. Shubhankar Sharma is the only other Indian participating in Europe at the moment, with events in India and on Asian Tour on hold. Chawrasia had played four events this year before the lockdown and finished tied 22nd, tied 32nd, tied 25th and tied 28th. Chawrasia had played four events this year before the lockdown and done decently by finishing tied 22nd, tied 32nd, tied 25th and tied 28th. All these tournaments were played in Asia.
Chawrasia had played four events this year before the lockdown and done decently by finishing tied 22nd, tied 32nd, tied 25th and tied 28th..
- READ MORE ON:
- SSP Chawrasia
- Kolkata
- Indian
- Shubhankar Sharma
- England
- Asia
- Europe
ALSO READ
Withering of Indian National Congress
Indian teen Anika Varma to tee off next month at US Women's Amateur golf
Cyber security agency CERT-In asks Twitter for full details of global hack, number of Indian users affected and data impacted: Sources.
Huge biz opportunities for Indian food, beverages industry in Canada: TPCI BIZ-TPCI Huge biz opportunities for Indian food and beverages industry in Canada: TPCI New D'
Naidu asks people to promote Indian tradition of living, working together