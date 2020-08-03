Left Menu
BCCI issues SOP for state associations for domestic cricket resumption; local admin nod compulsory

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to all state associations for resuming domestic cricket activities with the clarification that training will only resume subject to getting approval from the local administration.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 00:49 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 00:49 IST
BCCI logo . Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to all state associations for resuming domestic cricket activities with the clarification that training will only resume subject to getting approval from the local administration. The SOP which has been accessed by ANI, details how every state association will be required to appoint a Chief Medical Officer (CMO) who will be responsible for maintaining bio-safety guidelines.

As part of the SOP guidelines, the CMO will also be needed to conduct a webinar and inform the stakeholders about all the protocols. All players and staff have been asked to download the Aarogya Setu app for contact tracing, protection and prevention against the coronavirus.

Before returning to training, the medical team of each state unit will have to acquire the travel and medical history for the past two weeks of all the players and staff through an online questionnaire. If players or support staff are suspected of coronavirus like symptoms, will undergo PCR tests. The players and staff also need to wear a triple layer or N95 mask (without a valved respirator) over nose and mouth in public places from the time they leave their home till the end of the camp.

As part of the SOP, the BCCI has also clearly stated that "individuals who are over the age of 60 years and those individuals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, weakened immunity, etc should be considered vulnerable and are believed to have a higher risk of severe Covid-19. All such individuals should be discouraged from participating in the camps." When it comes to accommodation, the SOP mentions that the players should be kept in single-occupancy rooms. If staying at a hotel, it should be close to the ground where the camp is to be conducted.

As part of the SOP, the state associations must also make appropriate travel arrangements (preferably bus) for transporting the players from their accommodation to the ground and back. These buses must be for the exclusive use of players and staff. During non-training times, the buses should not be used for the general public. The travel and medical history of the staff managing the bus must be provided to the CMO. Any staff showing signs of Covid-19 like symptoms should be removed from duty. (ANI)

