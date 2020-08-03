Trout welcomes son, misses fourth game

Reigning American League MVP Mike Trout will be out of the Los Angeles Angels lineup for the fourth straight game on Sunday following the birth of his first child. Trout was placed on the paternity list on Thursday, the same day his wife, Jessica, gave birth to son Beckham Aaron Trout.

The baby weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces -- news the proud father announced Saturday on Twitter. The Angels have gone 1-2 with Trout away from the team. They conclude their three-game series on Sunday against the Houston Astros in Anaheim before embarking on a six-game road trip to Seattle and Houston.

General manager Billy Eppler said Trout will accompany the team to Seattle on Monday, an off day, and manager Joe Maddon said his star will play Tuesday against the Mariners. On Sunday, the Angels moved Trout to the restricted list because his allowed amount of time on the paternity list expired. As long as Trout continues to test negative for COVID-19, he will be immediately eligible to play.

Before the season, Trout, who turns 29 this week, said he was considering sitting out the 2020 schedule because of his wife's pregnancy amid the coronavirus pandemic but decided to play. In six games, Trout is hitting .292 with a home run and four RBIs. --Field Level Media