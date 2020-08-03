Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trout welcomes son, misses fourth game

Reigning American League MVP Mike Trout will be out of the Los Angeles Angels lineup for the fourth straight game on Sunday following the birth of his first child. On Sunday, the Angels moved Trout to the restricted list because his allowed amount of time on the paternity list expired.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 01:39 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 01:39 IST
Trout welcomes son, misses fourth game

Reigning American League MVP Mike Trout will be out of the Los Angeles Angels lineup for the fourth straight game on Sunday following the birth of his first child. Trout was placed on the paternity list on Thursday, the same day his wife, Jessica, gave birth to son Beckham Aaron Trout.

The baby weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces -- news the proud father announced Saturday on Twitter. The Angels have gone 1-2 with Trout away from the team. They conclude their three-game series on Sunday against the Houston Astros in Anaheim before embarking on a six-game road trip to Seattle and Houston.

General manager Billy Eppler said Trout will accompany the team to Seattle on Monday, an off day, and manager Joe Maddon said his star will play Tuesday against the Mariners. On Sunday, the Angels moved Trout to the restricted list because his allowed amount of time on the paternity list expired. As long as Trout continues to test negative for COVID-19, he will be immediately eligible to play.

Before the season, Trout, who turns 29 this week, said he was considering sitting out the 2020 schedule because of his wife's pregnancy amid the coronavirus pandemic but decided to play. In six games, Trout is hitting .292 with a home run and four RBIs. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Patna IPS officer probing case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death 'forcibly quarantined' in Mumbai: DGP

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday charged that Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Patna who is in Mumbai to probe a case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death, has been forcibly quarantined by civic authorities in the m...

Storm Isaias brushes off Florida, heads up East Coast

Isaias, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, churned offshore east of the central coast of Florida on Sunday, packing strong winds and rain.The storm is forecast to move upward along the East Coast and reach Wash...

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attack on Afghan jail, scores of prisoners flee

An attack claimed by Islamic State on a jail compound in the Afghan city of Jalalabad killed at least three people and injured dozens, triggering heavy fighting in which scores of prisoners escaped, an official said.Sohrab Qaderi, a provinc...

Kosovo prime minister says he has COVID-19

Kosovo Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti said on Sunday he has contracted COVID-19 and will self-isolate at home for two weeks. I dont have symptoms expect a very mild cough, Hoti said on his Facebook page.Hotis government has faced criticism fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020