The Houston Astros placed closer Roberto Osuna on the 10-day injured list on Sunday due to soreness in his pitching elbow. The 25-year-old Osuna is the fifth Houston reliever to be placed on the IL. "Everybody is looking for the same thing," Baker told reporters before Sunday's road game against the Angels.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 02:19 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 02:14 IST
Astros place RHP Osuna on injured list
Representative Image

The Houston Astros placed closer Roberto Osuna on the 10-day injured list on Sunday due to soreness in his pitching elbow. The right-hander left Saturday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels in the ninth inning because of pain in the elbow. He threw nine pitches before leaving the game.

Osuna flew back to Houston to undergo an MRI exam. The 25-year-old Osuna is the fifth Houston reliever to be placed on the IL. In addition, veteran right-hander Joe Smith opted to sit out the season.

Set-up man Ryan Pressly likely will serve as the closer in Osuna's absence. The right-hander was an All-Star in 2019. Osuna has a 2.08 ERA and one save in four appearances this season.

Manager Dusty Baker said it is tough to find pitching reinforcements. "Everybody is looking for the same thing," Baker told reporters before Sunday's road game against the Angels. "Everybody's got the same problems almost -- pitchers going down. There's only so many guys out there, so many quality guys out there. Who's willing to give them up? And if they are willing to give them up, they want to rob you for them. They know how much in need you are.

"Plus, it's too early. Everybody is still in the race. This probably won't come up until September sometime, to tell you the truth." The Astros added right-hander Humberto Castellanos from the taxi squad to fill the roster spot. The 22-year-old has yet to make his major league debut.

