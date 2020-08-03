White Sox erupt to complete sweep of Royals

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 03:00 IST
Rookie Nick Madrigal scored the first run of the seventh inning and drove in the seventh of the frame, as the Chicago White Sox took a 9-2 victory over the host Kansas City Royals on Sunday to complete a sweep of a three-game series. It was the fourth straight win for the White Sox.

Jose Abreu singled to score Madrigal with the go-ahead run to start the big rally, and Madrigal drove in Danny Mendick to finish it. Dylan Cease (1-1) picked up the win for the White Sox after allowing two runs and five hits over six innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Royals reliever Scott Barlow (1-1) was charged with the first two runs of the seventh while Greg Holland gave up four runs (two earned) and three hits in two-thirds of an inning. Kansas City starter Jakob Junis made his season debut, after starting the season on the injured list because COVID-19. He lasted 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He threw 64 pitches, 43 of them for strikes.

The Royals turned double plays in each of the first two innings, with the second one rating a little odd. With one out and a runner on first, Eloy Jimenez lined one back at Junis. The ball caromed off Junis' foot and was caught at third by Maikel Franco, who threw to first to double off Edwin Encarnacion. Alex Gordon put the Royals on the board in the second inning with a 437-foot home run to right center. It was Gordon's first home run of the season.

The White Sox answered with a run in the fourth. Abreu led off with a double, followed by Yasmani Grandal's RBI single. Encarnacion followed with a single but Junis worked his way out of further trouble, including another double play. Madrigal got his first big-league hit in the third on a single to right. Madrigal, who made his debut in Friday's game, had been hitless in his first eight at-bats. He finished the day 4-for-5.

Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi left the game in the fourth after fouling a pitch off his left quad.

