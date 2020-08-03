Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reds outlast Tigers; Alexander fans record 9 in a row

Nick Castellanos belted two homers and the Cincinnati Reds overcame and a record-setting performance by Tyler Alexander -- as well as a costly Castellano error -- to post a 4-3 win over the host Detroit Tigers on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 04:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 04:26 IST
Reds outlast Tigers; Alexander fans record 9 in a row

Nick Castellanos belted two homers and the Cincinnati Reds overcame and a record-setting performance by Tyler Alexander -- as well as a costly Castellano error -- to post a 4-3 win over the host Detroit Tigers on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader. Seven-inning doubleheaders were recently approved by Major League Baseball due to the compacted schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The left-handed Alexander struck out nine consecutive batters, setting a major league record by a reliever. It also tied the American League and franchise record for any pitcher, set by Doug Fister on Sept. 27, 2012. Raisel Iglesias (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to collect the win. Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani pitched five scoreless innings in his season debut. He gave up three hits and struck out two.

Tigers right-hander Rony Garcia, making second first major league start, gave up three runs on three hits in two-plus innings. With the score tied at 3 in the seventh, Freddy Galvis doubled off Joe Jimenez (0-1) to lead off the inning. Tucker Barnhart advanced Galvis to third with a single and Shogo Akiyama brought him in with another single.

The Reds took an early lead on Castellanos' first homer. Akiyama drew a walk to lead off the game and Castellanos then crushed a Garcia offering over the left-center field wall. Cincinnati stranded two runners in the second but Castellanos gave the Reds a 3-0 lead in the third when he smacked an opposite-field solo shot, his fourth of the season.

Alexander took over for Garcia after Castellanos' second homer and promptly went on his strikeout binge. He set the reliever record when Castellanos swung and missed on a 2-2 breaking pitch in the fifth. Alexander hit Mike Moustakas with a pitch in the sixth inning, ending the strikeout streak. He struck out the next batter, Eugenio Suarez.

The Tigers loaded the bases with two out against Lucas Sims in the sixth on a single, walk and hit batter. Victor Reyes then hit a fly ball to right center that bounced off Castellanos' glove, allowing all three runners to score to tie the game. Iglesias came in and got the last out of the inning.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Baez delivers game-winner in 11th as Cubs sweep Pirates

Javier Baez ripped a game-winning single up the middle of the infield to give the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon. Baezs hit secured a three-game sweep for the Cubs, who have won...

Kershaw stellar in debut as Dodgers top D-backs

Clayton Kershaw threw 5 23 shutout innings in his season debut to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday in Phoenix. Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts homered...

NASA astronauts make historic return home aboard SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceXs new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASAs first crewed mission f...

DeRozan’s late free throws push Spurs past Grizzlies

DeMar DeRozan hit a pair of free throws with 1 second to play and the San Antonio Spurs survived to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-106 on Sunday afternoon in a key Western Conference seeding game at the Visa Athletic Center near Orlando. Me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020