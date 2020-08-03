Bauer throws CG shutout, Reds defeat Tigers in Game 2

Trevor Bauer pitched a complete-game shutout to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader in Detroit on Sunday. Following a 4-3 win in the first game, the Reds swept both ends of a historic modern-day twinbill where each game lasted seven innings, per new rules for doubleheaders established for this shortened season.

The last time a doubleheader in MLB took place where each game lasted fewer than nine innings was in 1912. The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single with two outs by Matt Davidson, who singled on the 10th pitch of the at-bat against Tigers starter Daniel Norris.

Cincinnati then went ahead 2-0 in the second inning on an RBI single by Aristides Aquino, although the Reds did leave the bases loaded when Eugenio Suarez flied out to left to end the inning. But that missed opportunity ultimately didn't cost the Reds.

Leading 2-0 going into the seventh, Cincinnati added two insurance runs, taking a 4-0 lead on a 2-run single by Christian Colon. Colon and Kyle Farmer each had two hits and Nick Senzel doubled twice to lead the offensive attack for the Reds, who had 11 hits and left 11 men on base.

The offensive output was more than enough support for Bauer. In seven dominant innings, Bauer allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two to earn his first win of the season.

Bauer threw 111 pitches and retired the last 13 batters of the game. Making his first start of the year after testing positive for COVID-19 in early July, Norris didn't make it out of the second inning, allowing two runs, four hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings of work.

Harold Castro and Jody Mercer recorded the only hits of the game for the Tigers.