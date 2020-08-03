Left Menu
Development News Edition

Westbrook, Rockets outlast Giannis, Bucks

Danuel House Jr. converted two free throws with 14 seconds left as the Rockets finished 27 of 31 from the line. Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 36 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists for his 15th 30-15-5 game this season while Khris Middleton (27 points, 12 rebounds) and Brook Lopez (23 points, 12 rebounds) posted double-doubles for the Bucks, who posted a 65-36 rebounding advantage and limited the Rockets to 34.4 percent (21 of 61) shooting from behind the 3-point line -- yet lost the game.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 09:10 IST
Westbrook, Rockets outlast Giannis, Bucks
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russell Westbrook sank four free throws inside the final 28.5 seconds and the Houston Rockets topped the Milwaukee Bucks 120-116 on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Westbrook scored a team-high 31 points while adding eight assists, and his clutch effort at the charity stripe enabled the Rockets (42-24) to outlast the Bucks (54-13) down a back-and-forth closing stretch. Danuel House Jr. converted two free throws with 14 seconds left as the Rockets finished 27 of 31 from the line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo totaled 36 points, 18 rebounds and eight assists for his 15th 30-15-5 game this season while Khris Middleton (27 points, 12 rebounds) and Brook Lopez (23 points, 12 rebounds) posted double-doubles for the Bucks, who posted a 65-36 rebounding advantage and limited the Rockets to 34.4 percent (21 of 61) shooting from behind the 3-point line -- yet lost the game. Milwaukee did commit 23 turnovers -- including a bad pass by Antetokounmpo that House picked off prior to his clinching free throws -- which the Rockets converted into 30 points in the victory. James Harden offset a poor shooting performance (5 for 14) with seven rebounds, seven assists and a game-high six steals to complement his 24 points. House produced 16 points while Robert Covington chipped in 15 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Rockets.

Houston withstood the first salvo from the Bucks, rallying from a 13-point deficit at 24-11 following a Middleton 3 at the 5:14 mark of the opening period. The Rockets closed the period on a 21-5 run courtesy of 3s from Ben McLemore, who hit two during the run, Westbrook and Austin Rivers, whose 3 with 13 seconds left gave Houston a 32-29 lead entering the second. The Rockets pushed that advantage to eight points at the intermission despite poor perimeter shooting, notably from Harden and P.J. Tucker, who shot a combined 1-for-14 from behind the arc in the first half. Westbrook scored 16 points prior to the break while Covington added 10 points, five boards and two steals to offset strong starts from Antetokounmpo and Middleton, who totaled 37 points in the first half with Antetokounmpo adding nine boards and five assists.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Thomas wins in Memphis; Kang takes LPGA Tour return in Ohio

Justin Thomas won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday to take the No. 1 spot in the world for the first time since June 2018. Thomas dueled defending champion Brooks Koepka down the final holes, sealing the World Golf Championship vic...

Mayawati, Kejriwal extend greetings on Raksha Bandhan

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people on Raksha Band...

Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple on last Monday of 'Sawan', Rakshabandhan

Devotees offer prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of Sawan month and the occasion of Rakshabandhan. As the country is celebrating the festival amid the COVID-19 outbreak, devotees underwent thermal scree...

Baez delivers game-winner in 11th as Cubs sweep Pirates

Javier Baez ripped a game-winning single up the middle of the infield to give the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon. Baezs hit secured a three-game sweep for the Cubs, who have won...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020