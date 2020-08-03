Left Menu
Rockies outslug Padres behind Murphy’s four hits

Charlie Blackmon had two hits, Antonio Senzatela tossed six strong innings and Jairo Diaz got his first save for Colorado. Manny Machado, Tommy Pham and Wil Myers had two hits each for San Diego, while right-hander Zach Davies (1-1) was tagged for three runs on four hits in his second start for the organization.

Daniel Murphy homered among his four hits, Matt Kemp and Ryan McMahon also went deep, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 9-6 in Denver on Sunday. Charlie Blackmon had two hits, Antonio Senzatela tossed six strong innings and Jairo Diaz got his first save for Colorado.

Manny Machado, Tommy Pham and Wil Myers had two hits each for San Diego, while right-hander Zach Davies (1-1) was tagged for three runs on four hits in his second start for the organization. Murphy led off the bottom of the second with his first home run of the season to give Colorado a 1-0 lead. Murphy singled in the fourth but was forced out by McMahon's groundout. Kemp, who finished with two hits, then hit one into the seats in left to make it 3-0.

It was Kemp's second homer of the season. The Padres broke through in the sixth. Jake Cronenworth led off with a triple and after Senzatela struck out the next two batters, Machado doubled to left-center to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Senzatela (2-0) allowed one run on four hits and struck out six. Colorado extended the lead in the sixth inning off reliever Tim Hill. With two outs, Murphy singled and McMahon followed with his first home run of the season to make it 5-1. The Rockies then broke it open in the seventh.

Chris Owings led off with a single and moved to third on a single by Tony Wolters, who was thrown out trying for second. David Dahl had an RBI single, Trevor Story walked and Blackmon hit a two-run double to left. Blackmon scored from second on Murphy's infield single to make it 9-1.

San Diego closed the gap in the eighth. Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled and with two outs Machado singled him home. A single and a walk loaded the bases, and then Myers tripled off the wall in right to make it 9-5. The Padres scored again in the ninth on a triple and an RBI groundout.

