Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI SOP: 60-plus Arun Lal can't coach Bengal, Baroda may miss Whatmore

The BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for state associations bars 60-plus individuals from taking part in the training camp, potentially affecting Arun Lal and Australian Dav Whatmore, who are coaches of Bengal and Baroda respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 09:50 IST
BCCI SOP: 60-plus Arun Lal can't coach Bengal, Baroda may miss Whatmore
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for state associations bars 60-plus individuals from taking part in the training camp, potentially affecting Arun Lal and Australian Dav Whatmore, who are coaches of Bengal and Baroda respectively. Whatmore, 66, was appointed in April while Lal, 65, guided Bengal to the Ranji Trophy final in March. "Individuals who are over the age of 60 years, viz support staff, umpires, ground staff and those individuals with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes, weakened immunity, should be considered vulnerable and are believed to have higher risk of severe COVID-19," read one of the guidelines from BCCI's 100-page SOP, which is in possession of PTI. "All such individuals should be discouraged from participating in camp activities unless suitable guidelines are issued by the government," it stated.

Both Lal and Whatmore won't be able to join the pre-season training camp. CAB president Avishek Dalmiya was unavailable for a comment but a senior BCCI official said, "This is SOP. It will be very difficult for any team to breach the protocols. It is unfortunate that someone like Lal ji or Whatmore might have to miss out," the official said.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mavs clinch playoff spot, but Suns get win

Devin Bookers 30 points helped the Phoenix Suns come back from a 15-point deficit and stun the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks 117-115 on Sunday night at the VISA Athletic Center near Orlando. The Suns 28-39 moved to within four games of the...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now State of emergency in VictoriaAustralias second-biggest city, Melbourne, entered its first day of tougher restrictions to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus on Monday as...

Vulnerable eastern China areas evacuated ahead of typhoon

Vulnerable coastal areas are being evacuated before a typhoon brings heavy rains to eastern China late Monday while much of the country is still recovering from unusually summer heavy flooding. Typhoon Hagupit had gusts of up to 90 kilomete...

India's COVID-19 testing crosses 2 crore mark: ICMR

India has crossed the 2 crore mark of COVID-19 testing across the country on Sunday after 3,81,027 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 2,02,02,858 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Sunday, said the Indian Counc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020