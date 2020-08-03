Left Menu
Development News Edition

Curtis Campher is a great person to captain, says Andrew Balbirnie

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie praised Curtis Campher, saying that the all-rounder is a great person to "captain".

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 10:21 IST
Curtis Campher is a great person to captain, says Andrew Balbirnie
Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie (Photo/Cricket Ireland Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie praised Curtis Campher, saying that the all-rounder is a great person to "captain". His remark comes as Campher has been the standout performer for Ireland in the ongoing ODI series against England.

The all-rounder registered half-centuries in the first two ODIs of the three-match series. "He's a great person to captain because you talk to him and he'll tell you exactly what he wants to try and do and you can set fields to that. He's got that ability to change the game with the ball," Balbirnie said.

"He's not the tallest guy in the world but he can get one to rise or skid under. He's been such an impact player for us. I can't really find any faults in him. He's got that dogged fight and people want to play with him, bat around him, bowl in partnerships with him," he added. Campher registered knocks of 59 and 68 in the first two ODIs, and he also managed to take three wickets.

Ireland has lost the three-match ODI series, after coming out on the wrong end of the result in the first two matches. Meanwhile, Ireland's Josh Little who took three wickets in the second ODI, received a formal reprimand and one demerit point for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct when he gave Man of the Match Jonny Bairstow a verbal send-off in the second ODI.

Little was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the code relating to "using actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his dismissal." "The incident occurred in the 16th over of England's innings, when Little used inappropriate language towards Jonny Bairstow upon his dismissal," the ICC said in a statement on Sunday.

Ireland and England will lock horns in the final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, August 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Vulnerable eastern China areas evacuated ahead of typhoon

Vulnerable coastal areas are being evacuated before a typhoon brings heavy rains to eastern China late Monday while much of the country is still recovering from unusually summer heavy flooding. Typhoon Hagupit had gusts of up to 90 kilomete...

Mavs clinch playoff spot, but Suns get win

Devin Bookers 30 points helped the Phoenix Suns come back from a 15-point deficit and stun the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks 117-115 on Sunday night at the VISA Athletic Center near Orlando. The Suns 28-39 moved to within four games of the...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now State of emergency in VictoriaAustralias second-biggest city, Melbourne, entered its first day of tougher restrictions to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus on Monday as...

India's COVID-19 testing crosses 2 crore mark: ICMR

India has crossed the 2 crore mark of COVID-19 testing across the country on Sunday after 3,81,027 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 2,02,02,858 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Sunday, said the Indian Counc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020