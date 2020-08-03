Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra welcomes new start time for evening matches

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra on Monday welcomed the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council's decision to start the evening matches half-an-hour earlier than usual.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 11:06 IST
IPL 2020: Aakash Chopra welcomes new start time for evening matches
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra. (Photo/Aakash Chopra Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Aakash Chopra on Monday welcomed the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council's decision to start the evening matches half-an-hour earlier than usual. The IPL governing council met on Sunday and decided that the evening matches would start at 7:30 pm instead of 8 pm.

The tournament will be played from September 19 - November 10 in the UAE and it will be held across three venues (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah). "The IPL matches starting at 7:30 in the evening is a good move. The matches should not be starting later than 7:30 even in India as well in my opinion, the matches that start at 8 usually end up going till 11:30 or 11:45," Chopra said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

The IPL 2020 will run for 53 days, September 19 - November 10, in the UAE subject to clearance from the Government of India (GoI), announced the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday. "Taking note of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in India, the IPL GC decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the matches will be played in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi subject to necessary clearances from the Government of India," read a BCCI release.

The final of the tournament will be played on November 10 while both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. "IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 and the final will be played on November 10, 2020. The 53-day tournament will witness 10-afternoon matches starting at 15:30 IST while the evening matches will start at 19:30 IST," the BCCI release added.

The BCCI also confirmed that "Women's T20 Challenge will also take place in the UAE and will comprise three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week. "IPL's GC also discussed the comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which will be finalised and published in due course, including the agencies to execute and deliver a bio-secure environment for the safe and successful conduct of IPL 2020 Season."

The Governing Council also reviewed the player regulations for a replacement player for the 2020 season. A meeting with the franchises will be called shortly, BCCI said. The IPL was originally slated to be played from March 29 this year, but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Melbourne to close retail, scale back other industries until mid Sept

Australias second-biggest city Melbourne already under night curfew announced fresh restrictions on industries on Monday, including retail and construction, as it steps up desperate efforts to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus. ...

Puducherry reports 178 new coronavirus cses

Puducherry has reported 178 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of people infected with the virus to 3,982, according to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services on Monday.The total count includes 1,515 active cases, 2,...

Mizoram to treat infected security personnel, civilian patients at separate COVID-19 hospitals

The Mizoram government has decided to treat coronavirus-infected security personnel and civilian patients at separate COVID-19 hospitals in the state, an official said on Monday. The decision in this regard was taken during an emergency mee...

Lata Mangeshkar, Amritanandamayi extend Raksha Bandhan greetings to PM Modi

Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi and veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, who thanked them for their wishes and said blessings from Indias Nari S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020